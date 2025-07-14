Steelers just received a lifeline in quest to replace George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a familiar position entering the 2025 season, as they lack the necessary targets for new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf early this offseason, they also dealt George Pickens to the Cowboys just a few weeks later. Omar Khan may have one last trick up his sleeve, or else the Steelers will head into the regular season without a legitimate weapon opposite Metcalf. 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings could be the answer.

Jennings is a much more complete player than Pickens, who mostly thrived as a downfield target for Russell Wilson last season. Instead, Jennings is one of the best blocking receivers in the NFL, and isn't afraid to go over the middle. He is the perfect mold of a Pittsburgh wideout, and similar to former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward in many ways. He is not as talented as Pickens on tape, but he is not afraid to put his body on the line and do everything in his power to help his team win football games. Mike Tomlin would love him for it, though that is also the reason Jennings wants to get paid.

Steelers fans are having Brandon Aiyuk deja vu with Jauan Jennings

While Jennings typically isn't one to make such demands public, it was reported on Monday morning that he requested a trade from the 49ers if he doesn't receive a new contract. It really is that simple: pay me or trade me.

This isn't the first time the 49ers have run into such a problem with their receiving corps. Unfortunately for John Lynch, it's become a regular occurance, starting with Brandon Aiyuk last summer and continuing with Deebo Samuel and now Jennings. The Tennessee product is entering the final year of a team-friendly two-year extension he signed last offseason.

Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL, which gives Jennings a unique amount of leverage. Jennings also had the best season of his brief career last year, as he caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately for Steelers fans, they are all too familiar with the drama Aiyuk brought last offseason when Pittsburgh tried to trade for him.

Will the Steelers engage in trade talks for Jauan Jennings?

The Steelers, for better or worse, claim they are confident in their receiving corps of Metcalf, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson. They even acquired tight end Jonnu Smith for good measure. Austin is best-used in the slot while Wilson is built in a similar mold to Jennings, though far more injury-prone at this early stage of his career.

Trading for Jennings is doable for the Steelers, as they have plenty of draft assets lined up for 2026. However, the hope was Pittsburgh would use some of that to trade up for a quarterback.

Jennings is an underrated player who would be valued in the Steel City. Yet, Khan cannot allow the Steelers to be used as a financial pawn as they were last offseason by Aiyuk, who eventually signed a lucrative extension in San Francisco.

Still, the Steelers would be wise to make the call. Jennings is a winning player Tomlin would love.