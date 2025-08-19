Steelers looming signing is all but guaranteed to clash with Aaron Rodgers

Just one season, it would be nice if the Pittsburgh Steelers could enter the season with two reliable wide receivers rather than one. Instead, Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf – briefly solving their need for a second pass-catcher – only to turn around and deal George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Just a few weeks away from the start of the regular season, and the Steelers are hosting wideouts who could rival the likes of Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin.

Most importantly, any wide receiver the Steelers bring in must mesh with 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At this point in his career Rodgers can no longer carry a team on his shoulder to the Super Bowl, but he's still the best pure passer the Steelers have had behind center in years. Rodgers has bonded with the current Pittsburgh receiver room and seems fine heading into the regular season with the group at hand. Omar Khan could have other ideas, however, as the Steelers are set to host Gabe Davis for a visit (his second to Pittsburgh this offseason) early this week.

Why Gabe Davis isn't a good fit on the Steelers roster

Davis is a big-bodied wide receiver who can make plays on the outside, something the Steelers lack in both Wilson and Austin. Wilson is just 5-11, more of a pure route-runner with a chip on his shoulder. Austin is a 5-9 speedster who can get behind any secondary. Davis is 6-2, and while he doesn't rival Metcalf's overall ability, could give Rodgers another option in one-on-one situations.

The downside to having Davis on the roster is obvious. He's not a true WR2, or at least he hasn't played like one in quite some time. Davis had his best season in 2022 when he caught 48 passes for 836 yards. However, injuries and inconsistency have caused him to fall off a cliff since. The Jaguars cut him in May after they couldn't trade him at the deadline. Here is what The Athletic's Mike DeFabo had to say about Davis' fit in Pittsburgh:

"Beyond the medical concerns, Davis isn’t the most polished route runner and dealt with drop issues earlier in his career. It’s also worth noting that the Steelers aren’t the only ones that have a say in this decision. Davis himself may have other trips lined up and will have to decide how he fits on the Steelers roster," DeFabo wrote.

Aaron Rodgers would tear Gabe Davis apart

If there is one thing Rodgers is lacking at this point in his career, it's patience. For once, we have to agree with the future Hall of Famer. He knows he doesn't have much time left on the gridiron, and thus doesn't want to waste his talent. If a younger player makes a mistake, Rodgers is going to hold them accountable. Wilson, another candidate for WR2, found this out the hard way in training camp.

“I gotta get Ro out of his head a little bit,” Rodgers said. “I think he’s such a good kid. He cares so much, whether it’s my approval or if he’s doing it right. He’s just gotta trust himself, because he’s so damn talented. The more you can play free and not think out there, the better he’s gonna play.”

If Rodgers felt the need to speak to the media about Wilson's play, just imagine what he'll do to Davis? Fans of The Pat McAfee Show should listen in.

Davis would be a fine fit somewhere. He is talented enough to land a roster spot on a contending team – just not in Pittsburgh.