Steelers quietly took their first step towards alienating Joey Porter Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers upgraded their defense following a deflating and embarrassing defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round last season. The Steelers gave up nearly 300 yards rushing to Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson and Co., an unacceptable number for any defense but specifically the Steelers given how much money they've invested in that unit. A trade for Jalen Ramsey, which went down prior to training camp, should help the Steelers commit more numbers to their run defense. That is good and bad news for Joey Porter Jr.

For the third-year product JPJ, learning alongside Ramsey is a privilege. However, it also means that Porter Jr. is no longer the unquestioned No. 1 cornerback on the roster – a role he's played since his rookie season in 2023. Last week during a joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that all changed, as Mike Tomlin made Ramsey CB1 to go head-to-head vs Mike Evans.

Joey Porter Jr. wasn't pleased with Steelers decision

Porter Jr. didn't hide his displeasure with Tomlin's call when he was asked by the media. Of course, it's all in good fun and in the spirit of competition. Tomlin wants to get the most out of his players. A side-effect of that is confidence, and Porter Jr. is not quiet about his.

“I’m definitely one of those guys that did not like that," Porter Jr. told Missi Matthews. “But he sat us down. He told us what it is, and I’m gonna get my fair share with the ones, so I’m not mad at it. I’m gonna get my opportunities, and when I do, I’m gonna just make my plays.”

As Tomlin told JPJ and Darius Slay when naming Ramsey his CB1, by no means is this a permanent decision, but merely a reflection of their play so far. The Steelers are also blessed to have a gifted secondary and can thus move Ramsey around when necessary, and to make sure his weaknesses aren't exploited.

Joey Porter Jr. will still receive opportunities for the Steelers

It may not be what Porter Jr. wanted, but the Steelers are more likely to play a CB1 by committee than any other team in the NFL given the players on their depth chart. Slay may be over the hill, but he is by no means limited to the slot. Ramsey and Porter Jr. can guard an opposing team's best receiver on any given play.

Tomlin loved the competitive fire in this group of corners, but that could very well come back to bite him if Ramsey struggles to play against some of the best wide receivers in the NFL. At 30 years old, Ramsey's age has caught up with him in recent years, especially when speed is taken into account. Near the line of scrimmage, Ramsey's physicality is his strength, but Pittsburgh will need safety help over the top just in case.

JPJ will get his chances, but for now this is uncharted territory for a young player used to proving himself against the game's top wideouts.