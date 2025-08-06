Steelers rookie is quietly replacing Najee Harris without saying a word

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new name grabbing attention in training camp. Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson is already turning heads, making everyone take notice. Drafted in the third round from Iowa, Johnson entered camp without fanfare, but his play has been superb. Steelers fans expected a competition at running back, but few predicted Johnson would advance up the depth chart so fast, quietly challenging the established order and letting his performance speak for itself.

“There was a concern about a drop in production at the position after four-year veteran Jaylen Warren was elevated to the top of the depth chart, but that concern is easing each day, as third-round pick Kaleb Johnson continues to impress," wrote Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.

Kaleb Johnson's early impact on Steelers training camp

Johnson’s early days in camp have been about effort and execution. He’s outlasted others during conditioning drills and earned extra snaps in live sessions, never shying away from the challenge. Johnson has been praised for his stamina and willingness to take on extra work, especially in high-intensity drills. Every rep showcases his physical running style and what made him the Big Ten's leading rusher last year.

"Though he may not be a starter Week 1, expect [Kaleb] Johnson to get a lot of carries early in the season and eventually move to the top of the depth chart."

Listed as the second-string back behind Jaylen Warren, bypassing Kenneth Gainwell already, Johnson hasn’t complained or called for attention. Instead, he’s focused on improving in areas like pass protection. Reports from camp highlight his growth in blocking and special teams, putting real pressure on Warren and others. Johnson’s burst and decision-making in live periods look polished, helping him stand out without saying a word.

Johnson's path to the top

Johnson brings a hard-nosed, physical running style that fits the Steelers perfectly, with their commitment to a ground-and-pound offense. His size and speed set him apart. However, it’s Johnson’s knack for explosive runs that gives him that edge. He led Iowa with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. That level of production has fans and coaches excited.

While Warren is currently listed as the team’s starter, Johnson’s rapid development is impossible to ignore. If his pass protection continues to improve, it could be only a matter of time before Johnson receiving the bulk of the snaps in Pittsburgh. The Steelers want a back who can handle volume and deliver big plays, and Johnson’s profile fits that mold.