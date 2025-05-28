Steelers OTAs report: Will Howard shines, Kaleb Johnson doubters, Rodgers latest

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a precarious position. While fans and pundits alike fully expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to sign in Pittsburgh, the organization has yet to hear official word that Rodgers will play what will likely be his final season as a Steeler. Rodgers is notoriously aloof when it comes to these sorts of things, taking after his predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre. With OTAs officially underway, the Steelers must focus on the veterans and rookies currently at their disposal, which does not include Rodgers.

The current phase of OTAs is voluntary, for what it's worth. If a player doesn't show up because of a contract dispute, for example, it's tough to blame them given they're putting their body at risk. The same can be said for Rodgers, who hasn't signed a contract and is 41 years old. What does he have to gain by putting on the pads? The answer to that question is nothing.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what Mike Tomlin and Co. have learned thus far in OTAs, and what the addition of Rodgers would mean to this club.

Steelers OTAs report: What to know

So, what's the latest with Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers?

The chatter surrounding Rodgers is the same as it was a few months ago. The Steelers fully expect him to sign before the start of the regular season. The 'when' is a bigger question. Talking heads and former Steelers have gone on the record suggesting they don't agree with how Rodgers has treated a once-proud organization. However, Pittsburgh has limited options at quarterback this season, and if Tomlin and Co. hope to make the postseason, they will need Rodgers (or a capable backup plan) behind center. Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw was the latest to speak out against their pursuit of Rodgers.

"That's a joke. That to me is just a joke," Bradshaw said. "What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."

Bradshaw and Steelers fans don't agree on everything, but the mystery surrounding Rodgers persona is a bit...much. As long as the front office and coaching staff know what to expect – and we can only hope at this point it's Rodgers behind center come Week 1 – this should all blow over. For now, it's the Mason Rudolph show.

Kaleb Johnson has a message for all his doubters

The Steelers let veteran running back Najee Harris walk this offseason. Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, where Jim Harbaugh can run him into the ground. In his place, Pittsburgh has opted to use a running back by committee approach, leaning heavily on Jaylen Warren and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson.

Pittsburgh selected Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While he has some flaws, there's a reason Steelers brass fell in love with him. There's also good reason why he wasn't the top back off the board and fell to Day 2. The Iowa product ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, and isn't a finished product in the passing game. Johnson hears the noise, and raises you his production:

“My catching ability, my route running, really my speed,” Johnson said of what goes unnoticed in his game, per Steelers Now. “Last time I checked, I hit 22 miles per hour.”

Johnson makes a valid point, as his game speed is far faster than a 4.55. He also caught 22 passes in his final season at Iowa, two of which went for touchdowns. Johnson's pass protection took a leap forward near the tail end of his Hawkeyes career as well.

Will Howard impresses early at OTAs

Will Howard's made a lot of noise for a sixth-round pick. The Ohio State product hasn't shied away from the Ben Roethlisberger comparisons, despite the fact he's likely to start the season as third on the depth chart. Howard and Big Ben have similar upbringings and builds. That does not mean they are the same player, of course.

That being said, it's a productive sign that Howard isn't running away from Hall-of-Fame comparisons early in his Steelers career. In all likelihood, he will not be the second coming of Big Ben, but his confidence could come in handy if Pittsburgh needs a reliable backup in the years to come. His early numbers at OTAs suggest he's ahead of schedule.

OTAs are far from facing a real NFL defense when it matters most, but Howard's encouraging start should have Steelers fans excited. Heck, it's far better than the alternative, which would have most of Pittsburgh in a state of panic that they selected the wrong quarterback.