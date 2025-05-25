Steelers rookie will make fans run through a brick wall with latest comment

Pittsburgh Steelers sixth-round rookie quarterback Will Howard has made a strong first impression. He's conducted himself in a way that's won over head coach Mike Tomlin and the staff even before the team called his name.

But Howard's new superiors aren't the only ones who seem increasingly infatuated with him with each passing day. He's quickly becoming a Steelers fan favorite, especially following his latest comments during a recent one-on-one interview with the team's sideline reporter, Missi Matthews.

Howard understands his physical limitations, but he makes up for them with a relentless work ethic. The Ohio State product made that abundantly clear during his conversation with Matthews, which has Steeler Nation ready for war.

Steelers rookie QB Will Howard has fans fired up after vowing to be the ultimate competitor

"That’s what I like to hang my hat on -- working hard," Howard told Matthews. Fittingly, he said this regarding a query about a story of him contacting Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth for Pittsburgh's playbook shortly after getting drafted.

"I may not be the most talented guy in the world all the time, but I’m going to outwork everybody," Howard confidently declared. "That’s what I like to be about: Bringing the heart, bringing the fire, and just outworking people."

The positive press tour continues. The Black and Gold faithful already couldn't get enough of Howard when he expressed his eagerness to join the Steelers at rookie minicamp in early May. The 23-year-old described him and Pittsburgh as a match made in heaven because of their "blue collar" mindset.

It's becoming abundantly clear that the Steelers selected Howard because of his off-field approach just as much as what he does on the gridiron. The signal-caller knew Pittsburgh was the place for him upon first meeting with Tomlin, and it shows.

Spoken like a true hard-hat, lunch pail type of player, Howard is ostensibly focused on what's in his control. He doesn't try to branch out and stray away from what got him to the NFL. The Steelers chose the young passer with the No. 185 overall pick in the 2025 draft for that reason, among others.

Knowing he doesn't have the power to change everything, like four-time MVP free-agent QB Aaron Rodgers potentially signing with Pittsburgh, Howard stays in his lane. Rather than dwelling on the possibility of greater competition, he sees it as an opportunity to join forces with a former idol turned colleague.