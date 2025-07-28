Steelers star went from rejecting Aaron Rodgers to embracing him at training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2025 campaign facing significant pressure after signing Aaron Rodgers and reworking the roster around him. Between DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey, the Steelers brought in no shortage of star-power in the Pittsburgh locker room. The question is, how does it all gel together on and off the field? So far, Rodgers appears to be making gains in that department.

There are understandable skepticism about Rodgers, even inside the Steelers organization. Earlier in the offense, Pittsburgh safety DeShon Elliott left a buzz-worthy comment on an Instagram post linking Rodgers, then a free agent, to the Steelers.

"Leave his ass at the retirement home."

Holy Sh*t: #Steelers DB DeShon Elliott ROASTS Aaron Rodgers after reading rumors of the team potentially signing him:



"Leave his ass at the retirement home."



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/49GiCJerZS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2025

The comment made waves at the time and only became more noteworthy when Rodgers finally put pen to paper. Knowing Rodgers' flare for the dramatic and the constant spotlight on his actions and comments, many wondered how the 41-year-old quarterback might react to such a tone-deaf statement — even if it was made in jest as a throwaway comment on social media.

As it turns out, Elliott has apologized to Rodgers in person and their relationship appears quite strong, much to the relief of Steelers fans everywhere.

Steelers' DeShon Elliott officially apologizes for Aaron Rodgers 'retirement home' comment

"I'm a troll," Eliott told Steelers.com in reference to his 'retirement home' comments (h/t Sports Illustrated). "He's an All-Pro and he's a GOAT. He's going to be a gold jacket guy one day. Honestly, when he got here, we communicated, we talked, he's a great person and a great football player, so [whatever] the media's put out there is B.S. I respect him a lot. I told him that I respect him, and I apologized to him for the things I was saying about him. Honestly, he's a great man and he has a great heart, so I appreciate him and he's funny as hell."

This has to feel good for Steelers fans. Say what you will about Rodgers as a person and as a player, but teammates overwhelmingly seem to love him. He was well respected and well liked in the Jets locker room. Multiple former Packers made a conscious effort to get to New York to reunite with Rodgers. He has the respect of his peers and the confidence of those in his orbit.

Aaron Rodgers still has a lot to prove to Steelers fans

Whether that mutual respect actually translates to wins on the football field remains to be seen, but all the reporting on Rodgers' personal dynamics with his new teammates and coaches has been positive. The Steelers waited months to sign him, risking their present and future at the position by not drafting a first or second-round quarterback, nor trading or signing another proven starter. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard were barely even contingency plans; Pittsburgh never seriously meant to proceed with them as the only two quarterbacks on the roster.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, in his age-40 campaign. While the sacks and turnovers were troubling, he was more productive than a lot of starters around the league. He can still process the field at warp speed and out-think his opponents in a way wholly unique to his brain. Is it worth the off-field distraction? Maybe not. Can he exploit the advantages his football IQ creates as well as he did in his prime? Definitely not. But Rodgers is not a total lost cause.

The Steelers desperately need to figure out the offensive line and work hard to integrate Rodgers into Arthur Smith's scheme (and Smith into Rodgers' play style), but the blueprint for success is there. Rodgers is a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champ. With the support of Elliott and his teammates, the Steelers at least have a fighting chance to make the most of what is, in all likelihood, Rodgers' final NFL season.