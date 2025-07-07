Steelers will find out if they lost George Pickens trade in a matter of weeks

It probably needed to happen, but I cannot say the Pittsburgh Steelers are a better team without George Pickens being on the roster. I was of the belief he would have been the perfect WR2 to pair alongside DK Metcalf for this season. Even though he was dealt before Aaron Rodgers took his sweet time to join the team, Pickens is still a far better wide receiver than Roman Wilson or Calvin Austin III.

With him going over to the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, Pickens seems to have found his footing at The Star in Frisco. He loves being in the same receiving corps as CeeDee Lamb. Having an actual franchise quarterback throwing him the ball in Dak Prescott is a huge boost over what he had to endure in Pittsburgh. I think he and Brian Schottenheimer have something to prove, and that could make them dangerous.

But in the wake of KaVontae Turpin being arrested over the weekend on a pair of misdemeanor charges, Dallas needs Pickens to step up even more. If Pickens puts forth a good effort — and, most importantly, demonstrates sound leadership — it will only go to show how badly the Steelers screwed up with their former second-round pick out of Georgia. (Pickens might not be welcomed back to Western Pennsylvania, but this mercurial talent will always be a Dawg.)

With his NFL career largely hanging in the balance, I expect Pickens will shine bright when he has to.

George Pickens has all season long to prove the Steelers were so wrong

I look at the Steelers and the Cowboys through an eerily similar lens. These are two of the most popular teams in the sport, but neither have had anything close to the postseason success recently that they have been accustomed to in previous generations. While it took 30 years, I do get the sense that Cowboys fans know their team is dysfunctional and are waiting for the end of Jerry Jones' reign.

As far as the Steelers are concerned, we are not quite there. Cracks in the foundation are starting to become more apparent. Mike Tomlin is a problem and so is owner Art Rooney II. Since the Steelers do not fire coaches, look for this to continue as long as Tomlin wins more games than he loses in a given season. It is why I think Dallas actually has a slightly better chance to have a better season.

Look: If either team makes the playoffs, they will likely be one-and-done. Dallas has not played in an NFC Championship Game since the Clinton administration. T.J. Watt is approaching a decade on this team and has still never won a playoff game. Cameron Heyward is approaching 40 and has never won a Super Bowl in his illustrious career. Decadence can come in many different shapes and sizes, folks.

In a way, the big winner in all this is Pickens. He is entering a contract year with so much to prove. His first team bailed on him. While he may not be for long in Dallas, if he plays well, somebody will pay him in his free agency. Keep in mind this is a guy who only turned 24 years old back in March. That is the age when your brain is finally fully developed. I think he will mature, but not at the rate anyone wants.

Overall, I think he is in a far better situation for himself to get the most out of his talent for this season.