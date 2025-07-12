Stefon Diggs is making sure this rookie WR doesn’t fail in New England

The New England Patriots found their quarterback of the future last offseason in Drake Maye, but the pieces they had surrounding him left a lot to be desired. They addressed areas of need in the draft and in free agency to hopefully aid Maye's development. The biggest deal they handed out was to Stefon Diggs, who signed a three-year, $69 million deal. That deal appears to be paying dividends for the team.

Not only is Diggs looking good on the field as he attempts to come back from a torn ACL, but he appears to be doing his job off the field as well as a veteran leader for this young New England team.

#Patriots WR Stefon Diggs says he wants to mentor and teach rookie WR Kyle Williams “his whole toolbox.”



“Man-to-man though, that’s where you get money at…



Take it all. I want [Kyle] to have my whole toolbox.”



(🎥 @BournePoly11 YouTube) pic.twitter.com/Not6dZDmdU — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) July 11, 2025

In a YouTube video from Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, Diggs makes it clear that he wants to mentor and teach rookie wideout Kyle Williams "his whole toolbox." He wants Williams to be the next elite wideout to wear a Patriots uniform.

All of a sudden, a questionable signing is looking like a great one for New England.

Stefon Diggs is eager to fit in with Patriots on and off the field

When the deal first went down, it appeared as if the Diggs experience was going to be a disastrous one for the Patriots. Not only did New England give him a lucrative three-year deal coming off a torn ACL, but Diggs was also seen on a yacht using a foreign substance during OTAs. Things appear to have taken a turn since, though, particularly off the field, as evidenced in the clip above.

The Patriots gave Diggs a big contract, but really, Williams is a player the Patriots hope will be a key piece for them long-term. Diggs is supposed to help Maye now, but Williams might be with New England for the next decade if things work out. Diggs giving him any advice he can get would go a long way.

There are reasons to question just how productive Diggs will be on the field, given his age (31), his already prevalent decline, and the fact that he's coming off a major injury. Still, while there's a chance he might not be an elite wideout on the field anymore, he can still provide immense value by being a mentor to the team's young players.

Williams is an incredibly talented receiver, but as a rookie, there's obviously a lot for him to learn. Getting to learn from a four-time Pro Bowler will aid his development tremendously, and could be what gets him to elite status in New England.