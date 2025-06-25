Stefon Diggs’ latest IG video will make Patriots fans forget yacht controversy

Stefon Diggs has been the topic of the offseason for all the wrong reasons. When he signed with the New England Patriots, he was a breath of fresh air for a team that needs offensive help. That turned sour when a video of him surfaced of him partying on a yacht and brandishing a foreign substance. Though he wasn’t charged with anything or suspended by the league or the team, it brought a negative spotlight on him and the Patriots.

Now he’s back on the good side of the media attention as he was seen working out while vacationing in France this week. This is a veteran that understands he made a mistake and is doing everything he can to rectify it.

#Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is vacationing in France, but that doesn’t mean he is taking any days off.



(via stefondiggs IG) pic.twitter.com/VdMtc35kVR — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) June 24, 2025

The Patriots have to respect Diggs’ effort to move on from an unfortunate situation and show that he’s locked in. He made a bad judgement call, but he’s not letting that distract too much from his offseason work ahead of the season.

New England Patriots fans shouldn’t give up on Stefon Diggs just yet

Stefon Diggs is about to be the savior for this. They need him more than they realize. New England fans, you can’t let one lapse of judgement affect your stance on Diggs. You may look at him a little different now, but don’t give up on him yet. Drake Maye and this offense needs a weapon like Diggs and he should be earning your trust back.

Though it was a bad look during that yacht video, what Diggs allegedly looked like he was doing, he’s proving he’s still worth keeping around. He’s back to work and using a trip to France as an offsite workout rather than another vacation to get into more trouble.

Diggs is talented and hasn’t had any trouble around the league otherwise. He has ego issues at times, which is why he’s floated around the NFL as of lately, but he wants to win. You can’t blame him for that. It’s the perfect mentality that could help this New England team turn the corner.

Stefon Diggs proves he’s not distracted and locked in to helping this New England Patriots team

The last thing the Patriots need is a distracted Diggs this season. They need way too much help on offense to need Diggs letting outside factors affect his play this season. The Patriots need him. And when they paid him this offseason, they wanted a player that was going to be committed and ready to make an impact.

In the now viral video, Diggs was running routes and training. It’s a great sign that he’s out of the country and instead of being involved in debauchery, he’s focusing on his craft. He learned his lesson immediately and that’s the best thing for both him and the team.

It also means that’s one less thing Mike Vrabel has to worry about year one. It could have been a big situation, but it turned out to be a blip rather than a pattern. This is the Diggs the Patriots paid and the Diggs the Patriots need to contend in the AFC East.