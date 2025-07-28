Struggling Falcons veteran being pushed onto chopping block already in camp

What about special teams? Yeah, what about them? Well, the game's crucial third phase is often a line of demarcation of if a team can contend for championships or not. A team that has strong special teams can find ways to win games where other teams cannot. If another team's special teams unit cannot be trusted, then good luck trusting them when it counts come December or even in January.

One area where the Atlanta Falcons have to be better this season is at special teams. While long-time placekicker Younghoe Koo has normally been a steady to high-end player for them, last season was his worst by far with the Dirty Birds. Outside of the game-winner in Week 4 to stun New Orleans, Koo struggled not only with distance, but well inside of 50. He did have an injury, but there are no excuses.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi wrote about the brewing kicking competition between Koo and German newcomer Lenny Krieg in his latest intel from Falcons camp. Raimondi wrote on Sunday that Krieg actually outpeformed Koo head-to-head in practice, making all five of his kicks, while Koo missed one of his five. This is not everything, but it is something. It should be noted that Atlanta could roster both.

Krieg may be an international exemption, but the Falcons cannot let Koo leave points on the gridiron.

Can Lenny Krieg beat out Younghoe Koo for starting kicking position?

In an effort to expand the game internationally, players like Krieg can be rostered in addition to the 53-man roster. In short, the Falcons are not going to cut Koo unless he stinks and they are left with no choice. Atlanta has far more advantageous options with Krieg at this time. While I still doubt that Krieg will end up beating out Koo, the fact we are even having this conversation speaks volumes about Koo.

Prior to coming to Atlanta, Koo had his struggles with the Los Angeles Chargers initially out of nearby Georgia Southern. He went on to kick in the defunct AAF for the Atlanta Legends before sticking on with the Falcons over the last five-plus years. Koo is immensely popular in Atlanta and within the region, so moving on from him from a complete unknown out of Germany might ruffle some feathers.

However, it would be a shame if the Falcons failed to reach the playoffs once again because of faulty special teams. How the kicking game is going can largely determine the margin of victory or defeat. Either way, I expect that Krieg's arrival as part of the NFL's international program will push Koo to be as good as he ever was. The NFL is short for Not For Long. Koo cannot struggle out of the gate, folks.

With this being Michael Penix Jr.'s first season as the starter, special teams cannot be an eye sore.