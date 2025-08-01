Tantalizing Jets rookie is already looking like one of the steals of the draft

The New York Jets are hoping to build a winning foundation under new head coach Aaron Glenn, and early buzz from training camp has been positive. One of the few question marks on the roster is at wide receiver, where the team has been looking to find a No. 2 receiver to play opposite the recently-extended Garrett Wilson.



While veterans Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard entered camp as the favorites to claim that role, they are being pushed hard by rookie Arian Smith. New York took the speedy Georgia receiver in the fourth round of the draft, and he has turned heads at training camp with his propensity for making big plays.

Arian Smith has all the talent to be a starting receiver for the Jets

One of the reasons Smith fell to the fourth round was due to concerns that he was raw as a player, needing work on his route-running and hands after a litany of drops for the Bulldogs. The old cliche in NFL circles is that you can't teach speed, and so far in Jets' camp Smith has flashed his speed and improved hands by making a few highlight-worthy catches from both Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor.

Love this from Glenn on Arian Smith …



“The guy that can’t catch, what you guys say.” 😂😂



New York has had a hard time developing receivers for the better part of two decades, with Wilson being a notable exception from a line of highly-touted picks that turned into busts like Stephen Hill, Devin Smith, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore. Arian Smith's early progress could be a sign that the Jets' offensive coaching staff can actually get more out of the talent on its roster, which would be a welcome change for New York fans used to terrible offense for the better part of the past decade.



There is still plenty of time for Smith to earn the No. 2 receiver job for New York, and he will certainly get plenty of preseason reps to help his cause. While the Jets' offense is expected to be run-heavy, having a deep threat like Smith on the outside could unlock a lot of the concepts that new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is hoping to import from Detroit this summer.