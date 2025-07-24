Terrion Arnold's training camp injury is the last thing Lions fans wanted to see

The Detroit Lions defense was derailed last season by injuries, and it showed in the team's heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. Entering this season, the Lions are hoping to refresh on defense, but the latest injury news regarding defensive back Terrion Arnold still has the team licking their wounds.

During Thursday's Lions training camp practice, Arnold left with a strained calf. While the injury is likely not serious, the Lions are being cautious before deciding to put Arnold back out on the field for the near future in training camp.

The 2024 first-round draft pick out of Alabama, Arnold, showed promise in his rookie season with the Lions, collecting 60 total tackles in 16 games played. He also registered 10 pass defenses and, while his PFF grading metrics were poor, last year's first-round pick in Detroit showed improvement throughout the year. Furthermore, he's expected to be a cornerstone of the secondary alongside former Alabama teammate, Brian Branch.

Arnold's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Lions and is the last thing fans wanted to see as the team continues to deal with injuries on the defensive side in training camp.

Lions injuries on defense already starting to pile up again

Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes also left practice on Thursday with a hand injury, but according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, he should be fine. Barnes has been a reliable linebacker for the Lions defense in his four seasons in Detroit. In his career, Barnes has recorded 205 total tackles and four sacks.

Sources: #Lions CB Terrion Arnold left practice today with a strained calf. I’m told the team plans to be cautious before putting him back on the field.



LB Derrick Barnes, who also left practice, should be fine. pic.twitter.com/9GDH46l4kz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 24, 2025

Barnes also made the game-clinching interception off Baker Mayfield in the Lions Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. Barnes only played in three games last season for the Lions after an MCL injury that required surgery. Keeping Barnes healthy after a season-ending injury is extremely important heading into the season.

One thing that is for certain is that the Lions will be shorthanded on the defensive line as Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after surgery on a torn ACL. This is crushing news for a Lions defense that is coming off a season of multiple injuries on defense.

It is crucial that Arnold and Barnes are at full strength for the start of the season, especially with Aidan Hutchinson slowly starting to get back to full strength for the Lions' Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.