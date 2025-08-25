Terry McLaurin proved Steelers dodged a bullet without saying a word

The Washington Commanders signed Terry McLaurin to a three-year, $96 million contract extension on Monday morning. McLaurin was vocal about wanting to stay in Washington, but only for the right price. His name was floated in trade rumors, including but not limited to teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. In the end, McLaurin used those teams as leverage just as any star player would, and the end result was the same – the wide receiver remains a Commander, catching passes from second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Steelers say hard pass on Terry McLaurin

The Steelers, in particular, did not need the headache McLaurin would've brought with him to Pittsburgh. By all accounts, McLaurin is a great teammate... when he is getting paid. However, one of the contract comparisons used by his agency was that which DK Metcalf received from the Steelers after they acquired him in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million contract, which included a $30 million signing bonus and $60 million guaranteed. Had McLaurin negotiated a similar deal with Pittsburgh, it would've created an awkward problem for everyone involved.

Why the Steelers didn't trade for Terry McLaurin

The Steelers didn't trade for McLaurin because they believe in their wide receiver room – or so they'll tell you. Omar Khan ditched George Pickens this offseason, sending him to Dallas for draft capital. He also landed Metcalf in a trade from Seattle, acquiring a player he considered to be a true No. 1 wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers to throw to.

Pittsburgh would have needed to trade draft picks just to acquire McLaurin in the first place – much like they did Metcalf – and then pay the man Metcalf money. The two are of a similar age and have many of the same accolades in recent years, but the Steelers were more comfortable with Metcalf in their offense.

The last thing the Steelers needed was to negotiate a contract with McLaurin while openly arguing why he wasn't as productive as their No. 1 in Metcalf. That would've been a non-starter for McLaurin, just as paying him more than Metcalf wouldn't have been in the cards for Khan.

How Terry McLaurin compares with DK Metcalf

McLaurin and Metcalf are different body types, as the latter is a more physical receiver who thrives in 1-on-1 battles on the outside. McLaurin, meanwhile, is a shiftier presence who isn't afraid to go over the middle and challenge defenses across the formation.

The Commanders wide receiver wanted a contract that compared to Metcalf's because of their profiles. Metcalf is 28 years old while McLaurin is 29. Both players flirt with 1,000 yards each year, though Metcalf is coming off a subpar season by his standards.

Where Terry McLaurin's contract ranks among NFL wide receivers

McLaurin is set to make $32 million AAV under the terms of his new contract extension. Metcalf, in comparison, makes $33 million AAV. The asking price for star wide receivers has increased greatly in recent offseasons. With his new deal, McLaurin is now tied as the sixth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. Here is the complete list:

Player AAV Ja'Marr Chase $40.25M Justin Jefferson $35M CeeDee Lamb $34M DK Metcalf $33M Garrett Wilson $32.5M AJ Brown $32M Terry McLaurin $32M Amon-Ra St. Brown $30.0025M Brandon Aiyuk $30M Tyreek Hill $30M

As you can see, the margins between these contracts aren't much in the grand scheme of things. McLaurin budged on the AAV, as he was eventually willing to take slightly less than Metcalf. However, in return the Commanders agreed to a three-year extension, rather than four full seasons, so McLaurin could hit free agency again in his prime.

Overall, the Steelers would've stretched their financial limitations to the brink, and this team is far from a complete product even with McLaurin lining up opposite of Metcalf. In the end, McLaurin wasn't worth the asking price – and could've brought more drama to a team that already has that in abundance.