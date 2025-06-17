Texans are sitting on a breakout star who could shock the league

You could make a strong argument that the Houston Texans have drafted better than almost anyone else over the past few seasons. Between the 2023 and 2024 drafts, the team added stars C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., as well as current starters at linebacker, safety and cornerback. Houston has been limited by some draft trades, but the picks they've made have turned out well.

One of those starters looks like he might be one of the league's next great players at his position. That player is cornerback Kamari Lassiter, the team's second-round pick from 2024.

Paired with Derek Stingley Jr., Lassiter has a chance to transform the Texans pass defense into potentially the best in the league, both in the near future and long term.

Kamari Lassiter was really, really good as a rookie

Houston had its CB1 of the present and future last offseason already in Derek Stingley Jr., but the team entered the 2024 NFL Draft in need of a player to pair with him. The 2023 Texans won their division despite starting veteran Steven Nelson at one of the corner spots. Nelson would end up retiring during the 2024 offseason.

The Texans found their Nelson replacement in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia corner Kamari Lassiter. He immediately became a starter for the team, playing every snap in the team's season-opening win over the Colts.

Lassiter finished his rookie campaign with three interceptions and 10 pass defenses. PFF ranked him 36th among all NFL corners in coverage grade. Now, with another offseason under his belt, Lassiter is ready to make the next leap. He's proven that his slow-ish 40-time from last year's NFL Combine isn't an issue, as he has great instinct and can change direction on a dime, allowing him to swoop in front of receivers and deny them the ball.

Houston's secondary should terrify the league

Two of Houston's defensive secondary starters are entering their second year in the NFL. In addition to Lassiter, free safety Calen Bullock was a third-round pick last year. Bullock has had a strong showing so far in OTAs, potentially setting him up for a breakout season in 2025. It's just an embarrassment of riches in this defensive secondary.

Add in 2022 first-rounder Derek Stingley and 2022 second-rounder Jalen Pitre — expected to be the team's nickel corner in 2025 — and you can see how Houston's young secondary has a chance to continue growing together into something truly dominant.

And that's without even mentioning veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who the team acquired this offseason. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has built an incredible secondary.

Houston's pass rush with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter can force bad decisions from opposing quarterbacks. Its secondary can take advantage of that by creating turnovers. This defense is going to be a problem.

And Lassiter is a huge part of that. Quarterbacks don't want to throw toward Stingley, but they shouldn't want to throw Lassiter's way either. Houston potentially has a pair of lockdown corners, and it's going to make the pass defense the biggest strength of the team in 2025.