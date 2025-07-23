Texans rookie already threatening to steal starting spot as training camp opens

Heading into training camp, it seems fairly certain that Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins will be a Week 1 starter for the team, but will another rookie join him in the opening lineup?

Former Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery isn't beginning camp as a starter for Houston along the offensive line, but Houston's search for reliable tackles could lead the team to deploy the rookie faster than originally anticipated.

The 2024 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year has NFL size, but is he ready to be thrown out to the wolves as the blindside protector for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Houston's shaky tackle situation could land Aireontae Ersery a starting spot

The pre-draft scouting reports on Aireontae Ersery all suggested the same general thing, which is that he has the size and strength to be a very good NFL lineman, but that he had enough technique issues to clean up that he probably wouldn't be ready to go immediately.

The problem for Houston? It's unclear if they have the time to wait for Ersery.

Right now, Cam Robinson looks to be the starter at left tackle for the Texans, with Blake Fisher at right tackle. Or, at least, that was the expectation, but Ersery was actually the starting right tackle during the team's first reps of training camp on Wednesday.

FIRST TEXANS OL COMBINATION IN TRAINING CAMP via @ShaunBijani & @WillKunkelV:



LT Cam Robinson

LG Laken Tomlinson

C Jarrett Patterson

RG Tytus Howard

RT Aireontae Ersery



Would you be a fan of this grouping? pic.twitter.com/vaXeZUTCCs — Jacob (@TexansJacob) July 23, 2025

With Trent Brown starting camp on the PUP list, we're likely looking at a three-person battle for two spots. The fact that Ersery is getting that shot ahead of Fisher is a strong sign that Ersery can be the Week 1 starter for Houston.

Maybe a bigger question is where Ersery will start. While he's at right tackle to open camp, Houston likely views him as a left tackle long term. Will he get camp reps there over Robinson?

Robinson has started all 101 games he's played in his NFL career, but he also turns 30 years old in October. Per PFF, Robinson allowed seven sacks last year, ranked 126th out of 140 tackles. He also mainly played right tackle in 2024. Can he be the guy on the left side of this line? Or will the Texans opt to give the younger Ersery a shot there and let Robinson and Fisher battle for the right tackle role?

One thing's for certain: Houston's got a mess when it comes to its offensive line, and the team needs to be creative in figuring out how to fix that mess. If Ersery is already getting first-team reps to open camp, that's a sign that the team is willing to just throw him out there and let him play through the learning pains.