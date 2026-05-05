The biggest question every AFC East team still has to answer after the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is in the books and most of the roster building for NFL teams is pretty much done. There are still the occasional free agent signings and we could have a monster trade on tap for this year, but what you see is what you get with most teams between now and the start of the season. The AFC East is no exception, and it is clearly a division of haves and have-nots. New England is looking to return to the Super Bowl after a stunning run that included a division title last year while Buffalo is trying to finally break through with new coach Joe Brady replacing Sean McDermott.

New York and Miami, on the other hand, are in various stages of rebuilding. The Jets improved the base talent level of their roster and still have quarterback questions while Miami has a new coach and quarterback from Green Bay with Jeff Hafley and Malik Willis respectively. What questions does each AFC East team need to answer before the start of the season?

Buffalo Bills: Does Josh Allen have enough help?

After asking Allen to play Superman with mediocre receiving corps for the past few years, Buffalo tried to upgrade his supporting cast this offseason. An early trade with Chicago brought in DJ Moore as the new No. 1 while the Bills also picked UConn's Skyler Bell in the draft to add another pass catcher to the mix.

Moore and Bell join returners Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox to form the backbone of the receiving group. While James Cook remains a key part of the running game, it is tough to see how getting Moore off a down year in Chicago and a mid-round draft pick in Bell is enough support for the former MVP.

There is no question that Buffalo upgraded its weapons, but they are still asking Allen to elevate the level of the players around him to succeed. Time will tell if Allen is capable of that kind of wizardry or if the Bills will need to go and find him a true No. 1 receiver again after the season.

Miami Dolphins: Does Malik Willis have enough support?

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Paying Willis off a handful of starts is risky business for the Dolphins. While Hafley, who saw Willis daily in the Packers' building, will vouch for his ability, they made a curious choice to strip his weaponry in the offseason.

Cap concerns led Miami to cut Tyreek Hill and trade Jaylen Waddle to Denver, removing two 1,000-yard receivers from the mix. The Dolphins did attempt to bolster a shaky offensive line in the draft and added a few mid-round weapons at receiver, but this class of pass catchers was notably weaker than last year's group, making it a risky strategy for support in their investment of Willis.

It appears that Miami is trying to have its cake and eat it too by taking a splashy bet on Willis while also keeping its powder dry for the stronger 2027 quarterback class. That isn't fair to Willis, who earned the right to be an NFL starter with his strong work as a backup for Jordan Love, and he could become a very expensive backup if his supporting cast doesn't step up.

New England Patriots: When Does the A.J. Brown trade happen?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest domino left in the NFL offseason rumor mill is the eventual trade of A.J. Brown to the Patriots. Philadelphia has to wait until after June 1 to complete said deal for salary cap reasons and the expectation is that New England will send a future first-round pick to the Eagles to complete the deal.

Reuniting Brown with Mike Vrabel should get some key engagement out of the star receiver, who grew unhappy with his role in Philadelphia last season. The Patriots also do need to get Drake Maye more help to aid his development, especially with Romeo Doubs not offering a ton of potential to exceed what he currently is as a good possession guy.

It is also fair to question if Brown's presence will disrupt the strong locker room chemistry that Vrabel has built in his first season with New England. The Patriots have notoriously believed in the "Patriot Way" that puts the goals of the team above the goals of the individual, so Brown will need to buy in to avoid being a distraction if the deal is done.

New York Jets: Will Breece Hall be extended?

New York Jets running back Breece Hall | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jets have quietly begun to assemble a stronger supporting cast for their eventual future quarterback, drafting two weapons in the first round this year to join existing talents Garrett Wilson, AD Mitchell and Mason Taylor. The biggest remaining question that can be answered is at running back, where Breece Hall was reportedly unhappy after being handed the franchise tag earlier this winter.

GM Darren Mougey has said he plans to talk about a long-term contract with Hall after the draft, and it is important for New York to get a deal done. Hall is only 24 years old and has his best football ahead of him, making him an important piece to the Jets' visions of having a strong infrastructure for whatever quarterback they target in the 2027 draft.

Without a deal, Hall has the ability to hold out for as long as he doesn't sign the franchise tender and create a distraction for Aaron Glenn. The Jets can theoretically force Hall to play the year on the franchise tag if they think he is asking for too much, but with oodles of cap space beginning next season, there is no reason to agitate one of their top playmakers any further.

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