The biggest question every AFC West team needs to answer this offseason

For the first time since 2015, the Kansas City Chiefs did not win the AFC West. Even before quarterback Patrick Mahomes' knee injury, something was off with the Chiefs. Combine that with the Denver Broncos finding some unexpected magic, and we had one of the strangest years we've seen in a while for this division.

Entering this offseason, three of the four AFC West teams likely think they can compete for a title next year, while the fourth expects 2026 to be start of a massive turnaround after drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. But before the teams can actually start dreaming of success, they have some important questions that need to be answered.

Denver Broncos: What upgrades can be made at the skill positions?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but I'm not sure how many people ever took them seriously as title contenders. Quarterback Bo Nix was outstanding in his second NFL season, but the offense lacked the kind of playmakers needed to really scare opponents. The team was only 14th in the NFL in points scored per game last season, instead riding its defense to the top seed.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton remains one of the NFL's most underrated weapons, but there are serious questions about the other skill positions. Can Pat Bryant or Troy Franklin be consistent enough to be your long-term No. 2 option? Is R.J. Harvey ready to be the lead back? What do you do at tight end since Evan Engram didn't look like the player Denver expected they were getting?

You don't need to answer all of these questions this offseason, but you likely do need to answer at least one of them via bringing in competition at one of those spots. Running back is probably the easiest spot to upgrade at this offseason, as there are a number of players hitting the market.

Kansas City Chiefs: Is the cap situation too bad for the Chiefs to actually make notable improvements?

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas CIty Chiefs enter this offseason about $55 million over the cap and with a quarterback who might not even be ready by Week 1 after a knee injury late in the 2025 season. Those are big obstacles in the way of Kansas City as it tries to recapture the AFC crown after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Getting enough cap space to sign draft picks and bring Travis Kelce back for a final season won't be too hard: cut Jawaan Taylor and restructure Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones and you'll be most of the way there.

Beyond that, though, the Chiefs will need to get creative. Rashee Rice's legal issues can't be ignored, so the team needs to find a way to add talent at receiver. And no, I'm not going to entertain Tyreek Hill as the answer to that. The front office needs to look for a receiver in the draft or needs to find the right hidden gem in free agency. The cap situation will make that tough, because even someone like Alec Pierce feels out of KC's price range.

Las Vegas Raiders: Does Vegas have enough help for Fernando Mendoza?

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, we saw what happens when you use the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback but don't give him reliable weapons. Cam Ward looked good at times for the Titans, but he also led the NFL in sacks because he often had to hold on to the ball too long since no one was getting open.

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't in nearly as dire a shape as the Titans were, as the team has tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty, but the lack of a true No. 1 option at wide receiver is a concern.

It's going to be tough to find that player this offseason. The free agent market lacks anyone who can be a true difference maker outside of George Pickens, and the Raiders will already be using their first-round pick on Fernando Mendoza, so they won't be in play for the top three receivers in this class.

This is where a Maxx Crosby trade could be huge. You can definitely get at least one first-round pick and a player for Crosby, so one of those two things could be a wide receiver who can function as a No. 1 option. Trading Crosby would be a tough pill to swallow, but it'd be for the betterment of the franchise.

Los Angeles Chargers: How do you fix this offensive line?

Los Angeles Chargers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have to figure out how to keep Justin Herbert upright if they ever want to actually win anything with him.

We really saw this highlighted in the Wild Card Round loss to the Patriots, as the New England defense hit Herbert 21 times. That shouldn't have come as a surprise, though, because the Chargers were down both starting tackles, though they might not have helped much. Among all Chargers offensive linemen who played enough snaps to qualify for a PFF grade, the team had two players — center Bradley Bozeman and tackle Austin Deculus — rank last at their position.

This line is a nightmare, and the closest thing to a bright spot — Zion Johnson, who was PFF's 54th-highest-rated guard — is set to hit free agency. So, uhhh... what do the Chargers do here?

The good news is that Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt should be back in 2026, which instantly improves the tackle situation. However, you probably still want to add another tackle via the draft to help in the event of future injuries, and you also need to do something about the center issue. Jim Harbaugh seems to really like Bozeman, but he's clearly not the answer there. Signing Tyler Linderbaum is probably a pipe dream, but what about someone like Carolina's Cade Mays or Cleveland's Ethan Pocic?