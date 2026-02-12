The NFC East is always going to be under the microscope. The Dallas Cowboys are always going to be center stage, while the Philadelphia Eagles continue to try and enforce their dominance in the division and the NFL. As for the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, well, they fill out the division. This year, though, the NFC East should ultimately be one of the most competitive if they can figure themselves out.

There’s quite a bit of change for each team with George Pickens not a free agent, Washington and Philadelphia each looking for new offensive coordinators and New York with a new regime change. John Harbaugh has his work cut out, but if anybody’s going to be the Giants’ savior, it’s going to be Harbaugh.

Dallas Cowboys

Will Jerry Jones finally address the team’s biggest needs?

The Dallas Cowboys have to address the two biggest needs on this team: wide receiver and EDGE rusher. George Pickens is too valuable to let go. Pickens had a career high 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. What he meant to this offense this past season goes to show why Jones can’t let him walk. Dak Prescott is playing the best of his career over the last few seasons; to waste that would be malpractice.

As for getting an EDGE rusher, there are quite a few options, including trading for Maxx Crosby or signing Trey Hendrickson as a free agent. The defensive line is one elite EDGE rusher away from actually being scary. They need to improve their secondary too, but replacing Micah Parsons has to be atop the wishlist.

Washington Commanders

Will Kliff Kingsbury replacement be enough to save this offense?

Kliff Kingsbury has a tale of two seasons. His first season as the offensive coordinator for the Commanders, he led a rookie quarterback to the NFC title game. A year later, Jayden Daniels’ injury-riddled season stalled the Commanders out and so he left for Los Angeles. Who Dan Quinn turns to replace Kingsbury will be the most important decision.

Don’t get me wrong, the defense needs a lot of help, but if Kingsbury’s replacement can’t get the most out of Daniels like Kingsbury did, their defensive personnel won’t matter. Assuming Daniels comes back completely healthy, the Commanders should be on track to contend in the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles

What will an A.J. Brown trade turn into?

An A.J. Brown trade feels imminent, but the question is, what type of return does that yield? Philadelphia probably doesn’t need to get another star receiver with DeVonta Smith still playing at a good level. They also don’t need any massive upgrades on offense. I feel like the best move is improving the defense, linebacker room in particular. The Eagles need an EDGE rusher as well.

What they can’t do is take Brown into the season. He’s ready to leave and the Eagles clearly don’t need him. This offense is built around running the ball so having two No. 1s just feels like overload. Philly could look to improve their offensive line too, but for the most part, draft capital might be the move. After all, they have quite a few hefty contracts, so getting a pick or so for Brown would be a win.

New York Giants

Can New York get Jaxson Dart some help?

The most important thing the New York Giants have to do is get Jaxson Dart some help. The Giants need offensive line improvements, but more so, Malik Nabers can’t be the only perimeter weapon. The Giants have a top pick and they could take a big gamble on Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate. They could also trade down to land one of them.

This free agency market is plentiful with receivers, so the Giants will have their choice. Between aging vets and young options, the Giants can’t neglect bringing in another receiver. Dart was able to make plays with his legs, but the Giants can’t rely on that, which is why improving the offensive line is a must as well. Harbaugh is in good shape with the Giants, he just needs a few more pieces to make the Giants a solid competitor.