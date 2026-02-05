NFL Rumors: Packers in on George Pickens and Maxx Crosby's future with Raiders

The Pro Bowl Games were, as always, uneventful on the field. The real entertainment came in the form of conversations between the players, specifically those involving free agents to be and trade chips. Derrick Henry wasn't shy about his recruitment of Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, who could very well be dealt this offseason. Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, who is a free agent, will have any number of suitors if Dallas decides not to franchise tag him. You can add the Packers to that list thanks to Micah Parsons.

Pickens, alongside Las Vegas Raiders EDGE rusher Maxx Crosby, have been frequently discussed as stars likely on the move after Super Bowl Sunday. Crosby in particular was unhappy in Vegas near the end of the season, and the Raiders are in full rebuild mode.

Could the Packers make a play for George Pickens?

Pickens comes with plenty of baggage. In Pittsburgh, it took the full effort of Mike Tomlin's coaching staff to keep him happy. Eventually, the Steelers opted to offload Pickens rather than deal with his drama, sending the embattled wide receiver to the Dallas Cowboys for draft capital. It should come as no surprise that in Dallas, Pickens had a breakout season. Dak Prescott is better than any quarterback Pickens played with on the Steelers, and CeeDee Lamb immediately became one of his best friends on and off the field.

In 2025, the franchise tag value for wide receivers was just north of $23 million. That number is expected to increase quite a bit in 2026, as the NFL continues to rake in billions of dollars each and every season. If, for some reason, the Cowboys opt against tagging Pickens due to that price tag, former Dallas star Micah Parsons wanted to get his two cents in as to why he should join the Packers receiving corps.

In an appearance on Up & Adams, Lamb revealed that Parsons tried to recruit Pickens right in front of him. The Packers wide receiving corps is well-respected, but they do not have a true WR1, at least not yet. Green Bay spent a first-round pick on Matthew Golden with the hope he may one day develop into that, but for now, Pickens would immediately become the most accomplished target for Jordan Love.

Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns George Pickens 93 1429 9 Romeo Doubs 55 724 6 Christian Watson 35 611 6 Matthew Golden 29 361 0

Whether it be this offseason or next, when Pickens will actualy become a free agent should he not receive an extension while on the tag, the Packers will be waiting.

Where will Maxx Crosby wind up?

Maxx Crosby has been floated in trade rumors for the better part of two seasons now. While Crosby claims to love being a Raider and playing in Las Vegas, even he has to tire of losing. The Raiders aren't going anywhere fast, and they have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for a reason. It would make a lot of sense for general manager John Spytek to trade Crosby for even more draft capital in the years to come. The Raiders are more than one piece away from contending.

Crosby would not come cheap. In a recent mock trade package from FanSided's Wynston Wilcox, it was suggested that Crosby could cost a couple of first-round picks and capable defensive line talent. Wilcox used the Micah Parsons trade as a guide.

As great as this Patriots team already is, adding a player like Crosby to the fold could turn a Super Bowl contender into a perennial favorite. Crosby is signed through the 2029 season, when he'll be 32 years old. While his deal is expensive, Drake Maye remains on a rookie deal for the next few seasons. The Patriots can afford to make this trade with the expectation those first-round picks will come late.

Season AAV 2026 $30 million 2027 $29 million 2028 $26.5 million 2029 $27.43 million

The Raiders, Patriots or any team that acquires Crosby can also get out of his contract in 2028 fairly easily, as they won't have to take on any dead cap to do so. Crosby would thrive with a football junkie like Mike Vrabel, and a team on the rise. While he personifies what it means to be a Raider, few players these days spend their entire careers with one team.

Crosby is still in his prime. He's not ring chasing. This is a match that makes sense for both sides, even if the trade above is a little too rich for New England's liking.