These 7 disgruntled NFL stars should demand a trade at Super Bowl LX

It was just last year around this time when Myles Garrett stunned the NFL landscape, as the Browns star EDGE rusher tried to force his way out of Cleveland during Super Bowl media week. While Garrett didn't announce his trade demand at the Super Bowl itself, the timing highlighted the severity of the situation and eventually led to a lucrative contract extension.

For 30 NFL teams, the offseason has already begun. The fireworks started with Black Monday and the subsequent coaching hires thereafter. Now, as the league's best descend on the Bay Area for Super Bowl media week, each has an opportunity to make a statement. Are they content watching the game at home, or do they want to take matters into their own hands?

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman doesn't have the name brand of other players on this list, but he has every reason to want out of Buffalo. When Sean McDermott was fired, Bills owner Terry Pegula used Buffalo's controversial decision to draft Coleman as justification as to why the veteran head coach was relieved of his duties, but not general manager Brandon Beane. It was a bad look for an owner who should've kept his mouth shut on the matter.

New Bills head coach Joe Brady has tried to distance himself from Pegula's ill-timed comments, saying that 2025 was a learning year for Coleman, but that he still believes in the young wideout.

"He's going to continue to grow, but the elements that we saw in the draft process -- the confidence that I have in him and his ability -- and as long as he's handling what he needs to do off the field, I have no doubt that he's going to be successful on the field," Brady said.

Season Catches Yards Touchdowns 2024 29 556 4 2025 38 404 4

The mental gymnastics it would take Coleman to believe this organization has his back aren't worth the effort. A fresh start would be best for everyone.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Second time is a charm, right? While the Browns are unlikely to trade Garrett, who is coming off a record-breaking 23 sacks in 2025-26, he clearly wasn't happy with the fallout from Cleveland's head-coaching hire. Garrett surely doesn't have anything against Todd Monken personally, but if hiring him means the Browns lose Jim Schwartz, who is arguably the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, then was it really worth it?

Garrett loves Cleveland, and always will. What he's tired of are the Browns antics. Every offseason offers a different drama, and this year's mistakes came early in the form of a botched head-coaching search. Garrett used his platform during last year's Super Bowl media row to get the Browns attention, and ink a record-breaking contract. He backed that up with the best season an EDGE rusher's ever had. What more does he need to prove individually?

Forcing a trade out of Cleveland will not be easy. For Garrett's sake, let's hope he eventually does so. The Browns aren't winning a Lombardi with their high-priced defensive MVP on the roster.

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Crosby has been floated as a trade candidate for the better part of two years. He's one of the best EDGE rushers in the NFL, and plays for the worst team in the league. He has a lot in common with Garrett in that sense. However, 2025 was the first season Crosby expressed any sort of conflict with the organization itself.

Crosby wanted to play out the final two games of a useless season for the Raiders. The team wanted to shut him down. No, the Raiders were not tanking, but having Crosby out there at less than 100 percent wouldn't have done them (or him) any good. Crosby was clearly frustrated, but eventually gave way and got the surgery.

When asked why he wanted to play those final two games, Crosby didn't hold back. "(I want) to be the best in the world at what I do -- and that's wrecking the game," Crosby said.

"I don't give a s--- about the pick, to be honest," he told reporters that same week.

Does that sound like a happy star?

AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles entire offense was abysmal in 2025, and it's why they parted ways with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after the season. That alone won't heal the wounds the Eagles suffered last year, however. There's a disconnect between Jalen Hurts and his top wide receiver AJ Brown that would be better solved by blowing it all up, rather than relationship therapy.

Season Catches Yards Touchdowns 2022 88 1496 11 2023 106 1456 7 2024 67 1079 7 2025 78 1003 7

Brown wasn't happy with his targets, and posted vague messages on social media that seemed aimed at the Eagles offensive coaching staff and even his quarterback. Brown refused to apologize for any of it.

"It's not just solely about my situation. I want to win, too," Brown said. "I think if we're really focused on winning and doing our job, we can't just keep slapping a Band-Aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble. At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense?

Following a loss to the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round, it's time for a Philly reboot. Brown shouldn't be a part of it.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

It's a weak quarterback class, everywhere you look. In the draft, it's Fernando Mendoza and everyone else. Via free agency, Daniel Jones and Malik Willis lead the pack. And if a team wants to trade for a proven QB, Murray might be their best option. That isn't to say it's an ideal option.

But Murray knows this, as does his agent. The Cardinals just hired a new head coach in former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. That leads to even more uncertainty at the position, as most new head coaches – especially those with an offensive mind – want to develop their own quarterback if they don't inherit elite play at the position.

The writing is on the wall. A trade is easier said than done in this case thanks to Murray's contract status, but NFL teams are desperate enough to pay a premium for even mediocre QB play if it gives them a chance. There is no worse place to be than quarterback purgatory.

Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara claims he is happy in New Orleans, but the Saints might not be happy with him. Kamara has one year and $11.5 million left on his contract. Perhaps the two sides could negotiate a pay cut, but Kamara has little reason to agree unless the Saints pay him some of that money up front, or offer another year of stability in return.

"I just got to keep my head down," Kamara said regarding trade rumors. "And I don't know, if I was a GM, I guess I would go to the player and be like, 'Hey, we're trading you. Just so you know.' So, if (Saints general manager) Mickey (Loomis) come downstairs and says that, then I'm going to go drink a piña colada somewhere."

Kamara had a down year in 2025, and is over 30 years old. Wherever he ends up, he's unlikely to make $11.5 million. But at his best, Kamara is an explosive every-down running back. There's a good chance the 2026 season will test that 'every-down' title, but the point remains that Kamara can contribute to the right contender.

Geno Smith

Speaking of new head coaches, the Raiders are expected to hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Some might assume that's good news for Geno Smith, a former Seahawks QB, but these two didn't overlap at all. Instead, Smith was traded as Kubiak was brought in as the Seahawks offensive coordinator.

Add in that the Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick, which they're expected to use on Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, and it's clear Smith doesn't have much of a future in Vegas. Geno was benched multiple times last season and struggled to take care of the football. He threw 17 interceptions to just 19 touchdowns.

Acquisition type Dead Money Cap hit Cut Pre-June 1 $18.5 million $8 million Cut Post-June 1 $18.5 million $8 million Trade Pre-June 1 $0 $26.5 million Trade Post-June 1 $0 $26.5 million

The good news for Smith is, like Murray, there may be a market for him due to the lack of options at quarterback this offseason. If the Raiders can get something for Smith (and find a way out of his contract), you can bet they'll be interested. A popular suitor could be the Atlanta Falcons, which are eager to win now under Kevin Stefanski and just hired former Jets QB coach Tanner Engstrand as their passing game coordinator. Engstrand has a relationship with Smith from their days in New York.