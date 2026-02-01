This Bears trade package for Myles Garrett would force Browns to change their mind

At some point Myles Garrett is going to slow down, but fresh off what's likely a Defensive Player of the Year campaign and a record-breaking one at that, his trade value is at an all-time high. But there's no guarantee Cleveland would consider trading him. Garrett is a franchise icon, just signed a record-breaking extension AND the Browns ignored his request around this time last year, which was made publicly at Super Bowl radio row. None of it mattered.

At that time, though, the Browns still had Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator. One questionable head coaching search later, and Cleveland is moving forward with Todd Monken as their head coach, Schwartz likely on the outs and Garrett once again curious about his future. So, could a trade actually happen this time?

What the Bears could offer the Browns for Myles Garrett

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

For now, we're going to stay in the hypothetical. If Schwartz leaves, and if Garrett still wants out, what could the Browns receive in return for him? Rushing the passer has never been more important in the modern NFL, and it's a trait the Bears are lacking. Sitting in the same division as Myles Garrett and Aidan Hutchinson, adding someone like Garrett would send a message for the defending NFC North champs. However, it won't come cheap. It cost the Packers multiple first-round picks and a capable DT in Kenny Clark to land Parsons. Garrett would mean a similar price tag.

That's a godfather offer for a player like Garrett, who while incredibly talented is on the wrong side of 30. By the time the Browns cash in any of those 2028 picks, he'll likely be on the downside of his career and past his prime. That's why the Bears have to be careful in any trade for an EDGE rusher. By most accounts, Ryan Poles could use a lesser offer to trade up in the draft and select a pass rusher they believe in, rather than reach for Garrett.

Would the Bears make this trade?

The Bears would definitely consider this trade, but given Garrett's age, I believe they'd turn it down. Again, this 'godfather trade' is not based in reality. Essentially, if Chicago were forced to make a deal for Garrett, this is what it'd have to look like as the Browns aren't inclined to part ways with a franchise icon in his prime. The issue with this deal is the number of draft picks included. If Chicago were to trade two firsts and four picks in the first four rounds in 2026 and 2028, they'd limit their ability to build around Caleb Williams. Frankly, they'd have better odds using those picks on their own EDGE rusher rather than acquiring Garrett.

Would the Browns make this trade?

Yes! The Browns would make this trade, which is why the Bears would ultimately pass. Garrett is 30 years old and will turn 31 next December. If acquired by Chicago, there's a good chance they'd vault to the top of the NFC standings and make another Super Bowl run in 2026. I have little doubt about that. But in doing so, they'd actually shorten their Super Bowl window with a quarterback who is still on his rookie contract. The Browns, meanwhile, would continue to stock their draft cupboard, have a better chance at landing a franchise quarterback and perhaps replace Garrett more easily than initially expected.

Why a Myles Garrett trade remains unlikely

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95). Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Reports out of Cleveland suggest that, despite Garrett's unhappy nature regarding Schwartz's potential departure, the Browns are unlikely to trade him. Garrett went viral last week when he posted a photo of a fast food worker sitting on a bench with their head down following the news of Monken's hiring and Schwartz's likely departure.

Garrett's value has never been higher, as he's about to win his second Defensive Player of the Year award and set the all-time single-season sack record this season. But he also signed an extension last offseason and, therefore, the Browns don't have to trade him. Per Mary Kay Cabot, they won't.

"The Browns kept Garrett in the loop throughout the coaching search, sources said, and he wasn’t surprised on Wednesday when Monken was named the Browns’ 19th head coach," Cabot wrote. "They don’t expect Garrett to ask to be traded, but if he does, the answer will be no just like it was last year when he asked out to try to win a Super Bowl elsewhere."

The Browns have little reason to trade Garrett for now. While moments like these surely cause a headache for Jimmy Haslam, Andrew Berry and Co., his production on the field outweighs the emotional pain he causes off of it.