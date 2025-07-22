The Chargers' first loss of the 2025 season could be to their own fans

The 2025-26 NFL season hasn't even kicked off yet and the Los Angeles Chargers could already be 0-1 by the time it does (0-2 if you count the internet's reactions to their new all-yellow uniforms).

On Tuesday, a class action complaint was filed on behalf of Chargers season ticket holders, alleging the team should have provided refunds after advertising the Kansas City Chiefs as one of nine regular-season home games before then moving that contest to Brazil (h/t Front Office Sports). It also alleges the team raised ticket prices 10 percent on top of that.

Devin Abney, the plaintiff in this case, alleged that he tried to cancel his season ticket package after learning the Chiefs game would not be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Bt the Chargers refused to refund his purchase. The complaint claims the team advertised the Chiefs game publicly when renewals were sent out in October 2024 and again in February 2025. The Chargers-Chiefs game in Brazil was announced on May 14h with the rest of the league schedule.

NEW: LA Chargers sued by season ticket holders for hiking prices by 10% and then moving home opener vs. Chiefs to Brazil without offering refunds for that game. “In essence, Season TicketHolders are paying 10% more than the previous season for one less game,” the lawsuit alleges. pic.twitter.com/LFLi0cU0M3 — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) July 21, 2025

The plaintiff's attorney, Rana Ayazi, filed the 14-page complaint seeking relief under California's Consumer Legal Remedies Act, the False Advertising Law and the Unfair Competition Law.

Chargers legal battle could foil desired start to 2025 season

The next steps in this case are a lot more complicated than getting a simple ruling for or against the Chargers. First, a judge has to determine whether each complaint in the lawsuit has standing to be a class action.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who has a law degree, the assertion that the Chargers should've at least partially refunded season ticket holders that bought packages with the intent of attending every game advertised is viable. However, refunding those who wanted to cancel just because the Chiefs game is no longer in California is a tougher sell.

Regardless, it's quite comical that the Chargers have to deal with a potential revolt from their own fan base on top of having to prepare for a campaign to unseat the Chiefs as projected ten-time AFC West Division champions.

This will definitely be something to keep an eye on as the season approaches, however.