The Dolphins’ smartest move to replace Jalen Ramsey comes with one big red flag

The Miami Dolphins created a void in their secondary earlier this week by trading three-time first-team Associated Press All-Pro Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Mike McDaniel's team decides to look at the free-agent market to recoup, former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is a possible top option.

Of course, Samuel, a 2021 second-round draft pick, wouldn't come without some pretty huge risk. Samuel played just four games last season, dealing with what he described as a stinger in both shoulders. It's a condition he's dealt with since birth, he said.

"Asante Samuel Jr., one of the top free agent corners in this year's class, is waiting to sign with a new team after undergoing neck surgery in April, per sources," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote last month on X.

Samuel, 25, visited the New Orleans Saints the same day Fowler reported that news. He has prior relationships with Saints head coach Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who were the Chargers' offensive coordinator and head coach, respectively, during Samuel's time there.

Before his surgery, Samuel met with the Arizona Cardinals. Fowler added that Samuel had a check-up scheduled for early this month. Samuel has several other suitors, one of whom might be the Dolphins. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported in May that the Dolphins had reached out to Samuel. Samuel hadn't met with or received an offer from McDaniel's crew.

Should Dolphins target Asante Samuel Jr. after Jalen Ramsey trade?

Samuel had two passes defended and 13 combined tackles during his abbreviated campaign. He entered 2024 as the Chargers' top corner, but landed on injured reserve before Week 6. He had two interceptions during each of the three go-rounds before that.

Each season from 2021-23, Samuel notched at least 11 passes defended and didn't allow a passer rating above 96.8. That level of production is tempting, but the Dolphins would be taking a massive gamble, especially if his injury rears its head again.

Jim Harbaugh's Bolts have moved on, inking Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste in free agency. Rasul Douglas and Mike Hilton are both looking for new teams, as well. However, Hilton plays out of the slot.

While Samuel isn't the best tackler — angles and cutting yards after the catch are weaknesses of his — he does have the same sort of ball skills and instincts as his father, who played for three teams over an 11-year NFL career. Samuel had three first-half interceptions in a 2022 playoff clash against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.