The Eagles prop bets everyone is sleeping on in 2025

Betting on a whole bunch of yardage overs can make you feel like a real schmuck. The people who set those lines might know what they’re talking about, and they use those numbers to fool suckers like you and me. So let’s look at props that don’t have anything to do with yardage.

The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded with some very consistent players, and their playbook has one of the most consistent plays in recent NFL history. When you have that combination, it makes predicting what can happen (read: betting on props and futures) a whole lot easier.

Betting on Stoutland University feels safe

These are four props dealing with rushing touchdowns, an NFL Honors future, and an interception milestone. All of these lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Saquon Barkley Under 11.5 Rushing Touchdowns

There were two big knocks on Barkley’s campaign to be the NFL MVP: He’s not a quarterback, and he didn’t have the touchdowns. I don’t think either of those things are going to change in 2025.

He is coming off of (arguably) the best season a running back has ever had, the best season of his career by a mile. He had 13 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, which was the only season in his seven-year career that he had over 11 rushing touchdowns.

There’s a line of thinking that the Eagles are going to be throwing the ball a whole lot more this season. Essentially, they want to save Saquon Barkley’s legs because he had a billion carries last year, because he’s not on the last year of his contract anymore, and because Kevin Patullo (the Eagles' former passing game coordinator) is the new offensive coordinator, and because defenses are going to sell out to stop him like the Chiefs did in the Super Bowl.

It’s hard to imagine that the Eagles are going to shy away from the Tush Push this season, so not only could Barkley have fewer opportunities to score than he did last year, but those goal line carries are still going to belong to Jalen Hurts.

It would really stink to have to pull the trigger on this one, but it kind of makes a whole lot of sense.

Jalen Hurts Over 12.5 Rushing Touchdowns

This all plays into what I just went over with Barkley, but there are a couple of other things that go into it.

The only season Jalen Hurts has had fewer than 13 rushing touchdowns was in 2021, his first season as a starter… before the Tush Push became a known thing. That’s three straight seasons of him being a menace. (Fun Fact: he’s led the NFL in quarterback rushing touchdowns every season he’s started. Isn’t that neat?)

Additionally, you have to think of penalties. If the offense is passing more, that means there are going to be more shots to the endzone. If there’s a defensive pass interference (which is the only way to stop the Hurts-to-Brown connection), then the ball gets put at the one-yard line… so just a touchdown.

Protector of the Year: Lane Johnson +750

Back in May, it was announced that there’s a new award at the NFL Honors, the Protector of the Year. It goes to “the best offensive lineman of the season, symbolizes protection, durability, and the unsung heroics of the players who shield their teammates and drive their teams forward.”

There’s going to be a panel of former offensive linemen who get to decide who wins the award: LeCharles Bentley, Shaun O’Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields, Andrew Whitworth, and… Jason Kelce. So not only is it going to be guys who know the positions, but also we have our guy as a voter.

Lane Johnson wants recognition for how good he is. He was asked about the award in a press conference this spring, and he said, “I think it’s a very motivating piece to have. You know, I wish it would’ve been implemented a long time ago, but it’s cool that it’s here now. And hey, I’ll be lying if I say I’m not trying to win it.”

He’s got his eye on it, and you have to imagine that he’s not going to leave it up to chance. After he was named second-team All-Pro behind Detroit’s Penei Sewell last season, there was a stat comparison of the two taped to Johnson’s locker. He knows his competition, and he doesn’t like it when he doesn’t get his due.

In that same press conference, Johnson was also asked about using that as motivation: “...If somebody has a bad opinion of you, hopefully you can get out there on the field and change their narrative. So that’s how I look at it. You just have to do better stuff, be more violent… and so for me, that’s what it’s gonna take.”

A vengeful, motivated, and more violent Lane Johnson? Buddy, if that doesn’t give you goosebumps, you need to check your pulse.

For what it’s worth, Penei Sewell is the favorite at +450. Jordan Mailata is +1200, Cam Jurgens is +4000, and Landon Dickerson is +4500. You can bet on a lot of dumb things, and putting money on one of Jeff Stoutland’s guys is not one of them.

Player to have 3+ Regular Season Def. Interceptions: Quinyon Mitchell +115

Betting on Quinyon Mitchell to have at least three interceptions this season is based on two things: That he’s better now than he was last season, and his interceptions won’t take away other players’ money.

It was pretty lame that he didn’t have any interceptions through the entirety of the regular season. You have to think that if he had at least one or two, he would’ve ended up winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He had all kinds of opportunities, but he could just never come down with the ball… until he did. In the postseason, he picked off both Jordan Love and Jayden Daniels. He went from zero in 17 games to two in four games. Once the dam broke, he turned into a ball hawk.

We’re banking on 2025 Quinyon Mitchell to look a lot more like end-of-2024 Quinyon Mitchell than Week 2 Quinyon Mitchell.

The money thing is important here: Last season, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had an incentive where if he had six interceptions, he got paid $500,000. Remember when he stole one from Mitchell in Week 17 against the Cowboys, and everyone was chill about it? That was a $500,000 catch.

Spotrac says there aren’t any players on the Eagles’ roster with those kinds of incentives this season. That means there won’t be any interception finagling, and Q will be able to get what is rightfully his.

If you’re feeling extra froggy, you can take Quinyon Mitchell at 4+ interceptions at +290.