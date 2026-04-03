The Falcons' new uniforms somehow found a way to make Atlanta's offseason even worse

It's apparently something akin to rocket science for NFL franchises to come up with new uniforms that aren't immediately spoiled by the scourge of minimalism. Additionally, retail strategy apparently dictates the most popular jerseys must be worn rarely so they can be sold to the public at specialty prices.

The Atlanta Falcons are yet another team that has fallen victim to this marketing trend. On Thursday, the club revealed new home and away uniforms for the 2026-27 season. It started strong, with confirmation of the return of the fan-favorite black "Dirty Birds" throwbacks. But the price of those good uniforms was, apparently, having to spend most of the season looking at whatever these primary jerseys are supposed to be doing:

Fans were ecstatic about the nostalgic look of the franchise popularized in the 1990s — featuring the original logo and red helmet — sticking around instead of being shelved for a future anniversary season. But they were also less enthusiastic about the basic-looking template used for the standard uniforms.

Those will feature plain red jerseys with white numbers for home games and plain white jerseys with red lettering for on the road. Each will come with "ATLANTA" printed across the chest. They'll be paired with the matte black helmets seen over the last few seasons since the team attempted a rebrand with the now-infamous "ATL" jerseys introduced in 2020.

If you're a very casual NFL fan, nobody would blame you for mistaking them for the Arizona Cardinals' home and away pairings that were introduced in 2023.

Falcons rebrand flops with fans sending NFL stark message about uniform design preferences

Honestly though, did Atlanta just ask to see Arizona's homework and forget the cardinal rule? Don't make it look like you copied.

Based on the team's rollout, the new uniforms are clearly attempting to mash together aspects of the franchise's past looks — based primarily on those worn by popular players like Michael Vick, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones from the early 2000s through the 2010s.

But in doing so, Atlanta ended up with something hopelessly bland that requires a trained eye to effectively separate out and appreciate each reference and Easter egg woven into the fabric. That's too much work to ask your fans to do, especially when the first impression was comparing them to another franchise (and especially when most people aren't going to have the luxury of getting an up-close look at each stitch).

Fans are obsessed with the throwbacks, and in Atlanta's case for good reason; the old-school black bird is iconic, and the silver pants with red and black stripes is a clean look. But instead of listening to the clear market demand, teams like the Falcons have decided to display the least favorite combinations the most frequently. Atlanta's "Dirty Bird" combo will likely only be seen twice in 2026, and that's by design so consumers clamor for their credit cards to buy the jerseys that appear just on special occasions.

Nevertheless, the NFL and Atlanta are going to make boatloads of money from those willing to shell out cash for new jerseys just for the sake of owning the latest threads.