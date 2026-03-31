The only Davante Adams trade offer the Rams should actually accept

Any good businessman will tell you that everybody has a price. For those that believe the Los Angeles Rams aren't going to part from wide receiver Davante Adams, prepare yourselves for when a blockbuster swap inevitably happens.

"People have called the Rams about Davante Adams and they have had trade conversations..



Sean McVay loves Davante Adams and he's been very up front with him" ~ @PSchrags #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/V79cVjUOEj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 30, 2026

"People have called the Rams about Davante Adams and they have had trade conversations," ESPN's Peter Schrager told Pat McAfee at the league's annual owners meeting in Phoenix on Monday. "[Head coach] Sean McVay loves Davante Adams and he's been very upfront with him."

The Philadelphia Eagles have been mentioned among teams interested, especially with continued speculation over the future of their own star wideout, A.J. Brown, reaching fever pitch. Though, if you believe general manager Howie Roseman, Brown is "a member of the Eagles" and that's that.

What should the Rams look for in a Davante Adams return?

The Rams, like Philadelphia and any other team with a realistic shot at landing Adams, are in "win now" mode with 2025 league MVP Matthew Stafford entering the twilight of his career. Any swap would need to be loaded with draft capital and/or address severe roster needs now.

That would mean a deal must include at least one mid-round draft pick - Los Angeles doesn't own a fourth-rounder this year - and/or multiple players that can start in positions that are thin already. This limits which teams could actually make an offer worth entertaining but we've seen general managers get creative before.

Which teams could be interested in Davante Adams?

Philadelphia Eagles

Roseman has Philadelphia a perennial contender and is known to get aggressive with roster construction. Despite his comments about A.J. Brown recently, the tension between the two parties cannot be more palpable. Reports of trade talks between the Eagles and Rams (regardless of if they came up short) show that there was serious traction. Philadelphia has a surplus of mid-round picks and players it can move to make it worth Los Angeles' while. Adams' presence on the Eagles offense would also take the team from stagnation back to Super Bowl threat.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen's championship window is closing and he's desperate for a true No. 1 receiver that'll help Buffalo get over the playoff hump. Pairing him with Adams would leave the team with absolutely no excuse to not lift the Lombardi Trophy. The only thing keeping the Bills from getting the Rams to pick up the phone is their thinness in draft stock. That's where throwing in a young playmaker, one that appears to be expendable like WR Keon Coleman, could pique Los Angeles' interest.

Pittsburgh Steelers

If Aaron Rodgers does come back for one last ride, he's going to need more than just DK Metcalf to do damage in the AFC North. Calvin Austin III departed for the New York Giants, which leaves the receiver room rather devoid of serious talent. Pittsburgh has multiple selections in rounds three, four, six and seven, meaning it has assets to move. The uncertainty arises in looking for a player Los Angeles would be interested in taking on top of that.

New England Patriots

Despite signing Romeo Doubs, the Super Bowl runner ups are still without a true No. 1 wideout. Adams would create a deadly duo with another former Packer and give QB Drake Maye bountiful options on either side of him. With $40 million in cap space remaining, the team wouldn't have to do much restructuring to fit Adams' $28 million cap hit. The Patriots have a fourth-round pick to spare as well as a plethora of sixth-rounders that could make up for the lack of a playmaker to send in return.

Which team could offer the Rams the best trade package for Davante Adams?

It's really tough to see any other offer besides the one including a three-time Pro Bowler. Despite talks reportedly falling through with Philadelphia, that doesn't mean things can't be picked up later in April with the draft adding a little pressure.

The Eagles can offer the latter of their fourth-round picks on top of Brown which fulfills the basic requirements any package would need to meet. The Rams would have to send a late-round pick back to make up for the fact that Philadelphia would be taking on Adams' hefty cap hit. For all we know, that aspect could've been what snagged talks in the first place.

Other teams have options for attractive offers but it really comes down to the Brown factor. Coleman may have high upside on Buffalo's end but a proven commodity with a fire in his belly is going to trump that every time. The same goes for teams like New England and Pittsburgh that really only have draft capital to offer. Los Angeles wants to be able to compete from Week 1 this year even without Adams. Taking a risk on a rookie that leaves McVay relying on Puca Nacua isn't going to get the job done in a stacked NFC West.