The only team that should call about Russell Wilson before the trade deadline

Well, it turns out that the Cowboys are just bad on defense, and that the patented 'Moon Ball' is the equivalent of just throwing a dart at a board, blindfolded. The Russell Wilson Era in New York was a short-lived rollercoaster, peaking at a vintage performance for the ages against Dallas that included a single-game career high in yards thrown (30/41, 451 yards, 3 TDs). And then, when faced against an actual funcitoning secondary, the truth was revealed (18/32, 160 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs). And to make it worse were the awful throwaways he made throughout the game (fun fact, the New York Giants' oft-maligned offensive line has officially grown from terrible to not so terrible this season thus far, so don't blame them).

We can hem and haw about the Giants upjumping Jaxson Dart so quickly over Jameis Winston, but sitting Russ after finding out what he truly is under pressure at this stage in his career was the only reaction the Giants could reasonably make. However, that he's on the bench with no clear role for him now (Jameis is the clear true backup to Dart, let's nip that in the bud), the Giants will surely want to deal Russ to get some value out of him.

But at this point in the season, the list of teams that would want Wilson's services runs thin. the 49ers have survived with Mac Jones. Disappointing as they are, the Falcons and Panthers definitely do not want Wilson breathing down the neck of their young prospects. And Spencer Rattler, contrary to the screaming of casual fans nationwide, is decidedly not the problem with the New Orleans Saints. Even Minnesota seems set with Carson Wentz.

So...what now?

The Cincinnati Bengals are Russell Wilson's last shot

The only team that should reasonably look at Wilson as an option is the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite losing Joe Burrow, the Bengals are still 2-1 with a win over the Jaguars proving that their offense can actually hang in enough to piece together wins for a playoff run. All they need is someone competent behind the wheel. And despite the woes of their offensive line, the Bengals aren't actually in the true basement of the NFL as far as their protection is concerned, ranked just above the Giants in recent rankings by the Football Guys.

As for whether or not Russell Wilson is that competent driver is a very valid question. His performance in Week 3 still earned him a lower QB rating than either of Jake Browning's games. However, under the right conditions and facing a bad defense, Russell has proven he can still unlock an offense. Just look at how good Wan'Dale Robinson (8/10, 142 yards, 1 TD) and Malik Nabers (9/13, 167 yards, 2 TDs) ate against Dallas in Week 2.

And it's safe to say that at their current peaks, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are a better duo than Robinson and Nabers. Throw in a premium checkdown target in Chase Brown who is itching to be let loose, and Wilson can find himself surrounded by weapons. And that's without getting into Cincinnati's schedule -- which is way easier than the Giants' -- and softens up even more defensively after the Bengals' October 12th date with the Packers.

Long story short, if Cincinnati feels like Joe Burrow has a chance to return in time for the postseason and they're not wanting to just chalk the 2025 season as a loss, they need to pivot from Jake Browning. Everyone else is set at quarterback, for better or for worse, and the Giants are the only ones that find themselves in the sellers' spot. If any deal is to be done about Russell Wilson before the deadline, it will be the Bengals on the other end of the line.