The Super Bowl LXI logo is here: Let's predict the teams from the colors

Another Super Bowl is in the books, so naturally the internet is attempting to get a head start on guessing who will be participating in the next one.

The NFL unveiled the official logo for Super Bowl LXI on Monday. The game will be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a return to the site of Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Logo for next year’s Super Bowl unveiled this morning. pic.twitter.com/vFv3hBro79 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 9, 2026

For the last half decade, internet sleuths believe the two participants in the big game have been hinted at in the colors of that year's official logo. So far, they've been shockingly correct.

Every Super Bowl since the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 has had a logo featuring the colors of the two participants. The only potential exception would be Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which was purple and red. Although the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers, could qualify as a match for purple given tight end Travis Kelce's relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift. (Her album "Speak Now" was colored purple.)

You could argue Super Bowl LX's light blue and neon green match the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks colors. For the sake of having fun, let's see which fan bases can be looking forward to a championship run next season.

Predicting Super Bowl LXI matchup based on the logo colors

Rather than the kaleidoscope-like design the NFL employed this year, Super Bowl LXI only has four distinguishable colors in its logo: orange, yellow, teal and navy blue. The combination evokes a California sunset along the Pacific coast.

So, based on that information, exactly 23 teams can make some sort of claim to a Super Bowl spot. That narrows things down some.

Orange:

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

The Bengals were in the last Super Bowl to feature orange in the logo. Perhaps they'll rebound from an abysmal 2025 and get quarterback Joe Burrow his first ring.

The Denver Broncos came agonizingly short of reaching the Super Bowl after losing star QB Bo Nix to a broken ankle at the end of the Divisional Round. They looked like the AFC favorites with him in the lineup, so it wouldn't shock folks to see them finish the story in 2026.

The Chicago Bears were the No. 2 seed in the NFC and probably should've met the Seahawks in the conference title game if it weren't for league MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams. QB Caleb Williams proved he's the real deal, so this would also be a realistic option.

Keep dreaming, Browns fans.

Yellow:

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens

This category should really be broken into two halves. The Rams, Chargers and 49ers clearly have yellow and gold in their logos. They also could easily make a run to the Super Bowl with their talent.

On the other side are teams that have some sort of yellow or gold in their logos, mostly an outline or small detail like the Vikings' hair or Steelers' star. We've seen weirder things happen, but of this group the Packers and Ravens feel like the most qualified entering 2026.

Blue/Navy:

Seattle Seahawks

New York Giants

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

Houston Texans

Carolina Panthers

The shades of blue vary in the Super Bowl LXI logo, but if New England qualified for the sky blue in the Super Bowl LX logo, then we might as well include everyone.

Could this finally be the Bills' year after firing head coach Sean McDermott? Is Drake Maye going to get a shot at redemption just a year removed from being embarrassed on the biggest stage? Will Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo take the Super Bowl by storm on the field instead of just at media day?

Or will the Seahawks complete the repeat they had hoped to accomplish the last time they faced New England in the Super Bowl?

Teal:

Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars

It's hard to deny either franchise here because their colors are so unique. But let's be real: The Jaguars are the only ones with a roster worthy of playoff consideration. Miami would need to pull off the turnaround of the century to reach the Super Bowl with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm.

If I'm predicting with my heart, give me the Giants and Chargers in a battle of youth. If I'm predicting with my head, it's going to be the Bears and Bills vying to end decades of pain and suffering.