These 3 Vikings breakout candidates could steal a starting job by Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings are in a unique position to make a charge at the NFC North crown in 2026. After enduring inconsistent quarterback play and missing the playoffs, the team still finished with a winning record and avoided the division basement.

This season, Minnesota has a new quarterback — Kyler Murray — and reinforcements on both sides of the ball. Last year's starters will have to prove 2025 was just a down year in their performances so these potential roster risers don't steal their jobs.

WR Tai Felton

The 2025 third-round pick out of Maryland only caught three balls for 25 yards last season, but he's shot up the depth chart to WR4 after the departure of Jalen Nailor in free agency and the unfortunate passing of Rondale Moore. Felton could've been WR3, but the team signed former San Francisco 49ers pass catcher Jauan Jennings on Thursday to fill that role, although he's not guaranteed to keep it.

It took Jennings nearly two months to find a new home which indicates teams were not entirely smitten with his abilities despite a career year in 2025. That's an opening for Felton who is already familiar with Minnesota's system and can prove to offensive coordinator Wes Phillips he deserves to get more targets. The 23-year-old is speedy — he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at last year's combine — which makes him an under the radar deep shot threat while guys like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are covered. If he can find those open spaces, he'll get more opportunities from Murray.

LB Jake Golday

Jake Golday | Scott Springer/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted 51st overall in April, the Cincinnati product has a shot at usurping a starting spot in Minnesota's linebacking core. Veterans like Eric Wilson and Andrew Van Ginkel will be hard to dethrone as they are consistently in opposing backfields but Blake Cashman, 29, could be vulnerable after posting only two sacks last year.

Golday had 104 total tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Bearcats last season, with three passes defended and a forced fumble to go along with them. He looks like a versatile asset that defensive coordinator Brian Flores can place anywhere in his scheme. Age will certainly be a factor but experience most times wins the day. If Golday can play more maturely than his age suggests, he's got a significant chance to impress enough in training camp to earn starting snaps.

DT Domonique Orange

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First-round pick Caleb Banks (No. 18 overall) is slated to be Minnesota's starting nose tackle this season but the team made the smart choice in snagging a very capable backup option in the third round. Iowa State's Domonique Orange will enter camp in Banks' shadow but could benefit from creeping doubts about his health.

Banks was considered a potential draft faller due to missing all but three games for the Florida Gators in 2025 with a foot injury. His doctors told the Vikings he will be fully cleared for football activities in June but any kind of setback will open the door for Orange to step into the starter's role. Minnesota's prudent maneuver to snag a valuable backup will also create competition, something the six-foot-four, 325-pound Orange is capable of winning.