These 6 Texans won't be back after CJ Stroud throws a Lombardi to the Patriots

With arguably the best defense in the NFL firing on all cylinders, it seemed like this might finally be the year for the Houston Texans to break through and make it to the Super Bowl. Instead, all they have are more tough questions to answer: Five turnovers, including four ugly picks from CJ Stroud, buried Houston against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, and not even a heroic defensive performance could rescue them in a 28-16 loss.

Stroud's disasterclass raises real questions about his long-term future with the franchise, but with at least one more year left on his rookie deal, he'll certainly be back in Houston in 2026. Some of his teammates, however, are as good as gone.

WR Christian Kirk

With Nico Collins leaving the Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a concussion, Kirk was just about the only pass-catcher willing to actually step up and make plays for CJ Stroud, ripping off multiple big plays against Pittsburgh and adding a touchdown against New England on Sunday.

But he'll be turning 30 this year, and with Houston investing so heavily at the wide receiver position in last year's draft — and hopefully welcoming Tank Dell back to the slot next season — paying Kirk wouldn't seem to be in the cards. The Texans have a young core to build around on the outside in Collins, Dell, Jayden Higgins and Jaylen Noel if it can ever get and stay healthy at the same time.

RBs Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb

Mixon was already showing signs of wear and tear even before he missed the entire 2025 season due to injury. He'll be on the wrong side of 30 this summer, and the track record isn't great for players at that age and position being both healthy and effective. Houston can free up more than $8 million in cap space by cutting him, which feels like an easy call.

Chubb wasn't the worst flier in the world once Mixon went down, but he looked fully cooked this season, as injuries and age have taken their toll on a once-dynamic player. Whatever Houston's plans are at running back this offseason, they can't include a plodding 30-year-old.

DL Mario Edwards

Houston is staring down some turnover on the interior, with both Sheldon Rankins and Naquan Jones set to hit free agency following strong 2025 seasons. Edwards was a solid player when healthy for the Texans, but he'll be 32 years old in a week or so, and he's recovering from a pectoral tear that ended his campaign in December.

Houston would seem to be able to do better on the open market or in the draft. Replenishing the depth up front is going to be paramount across the board, as reserve edges like Derek Barnett and Denico Autry will also be moving on.

G Ed Ingram

Stroud's performance on Sunday was ugly, but his offensive line didn't do him any favors, and the Texans need to make some serious improvements up front this offseason. Ingram feels like a player destined to get overpaid on the open market, a former second-round pick with starting experience who flashed some real potential at times in Houston. Caserio should know better, though, and let him be someone else's problem. With all the extensions the Texans need to worry about moving forward, they can't afford to lock in mediocre guard production.

S Jimmie Ward

Ward couldn't stay healthy this season, and with the emergence of 2024 third-round pick Calen Bullock in his stead, Houston has no reason to pursue a reunion in free agency. Ward can still help a contender given his veteran experience and instincts, but the Texans have more pressing needs elsewhere.