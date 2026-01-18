Texans would win a Super Bowl if they had drafted any of these QBs besides C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans have the best defense in the NFL. I know this because I spent the better part of two weeks researching and watching film which told me exactly that. DeMeco Ryans takes that side of the ball seriously, and in just a few years he's built a unit that can play straight-up, without having to rely heavily on the nickel or the blitz.

However, the Texans can't win on just one side of the ball. Yes, the defense is elite, but as we saw in the AFC Wild Card round in Pittsburgh, CJ Stroud is turnover-prone. That continued well into the Divisional Round against the New England Patriots. With more than six turnovers in 2.5 halfs of postseason football, it's fair to question whether Stroud is the right guy to lead the Texans to Super Bowl glory.

CJ Stroud wasn't the Texans only option

CJ Stroud wasn't the only option for the Texans. In fact, Bryce Young was selected with the No. 1 overall pick, but the jury is still out on him. So far in their early careers, Stroud has been the better player, but hasn't taken many strides since his excellent rookie season.

Season QB Rating Touchdowns Interceptions 2023 100.8 23 5 2024 87.0 20 12 2025 92.9 19 8

At this rate, Stroud will receive a contract extension. By no means is he a bad quarterback, but he is a warning sign for teams in search of a franchise quarterback. If you get it wrong, the franchise could be on the hook for more than just one contract. And, they will be hampered by that deal. The evidence is undeniable.

So, who could the Texans have at quarterback besides CJ Stroud?

Revisionist history is unfair, but common this time of year. Considering Stroud had four (count them) first half turnovers against the Patriots defense following a brutal performance in Pittsburgh (26th-ranked defense), it's time to ask some questions. Ryans has done a tremendous job building its defense, and has done just enough offensively. However, Stroud was a second-overall pick. Shouldn't they be more than an afterthought offensively?

Heading into the postseason, Stroud and Houston were not turnover-prone. But, when the lights are brightest, that can change.

Texans could've signed a quarterback in free agency

NFC Divisional Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Sam Darnold

I have no idea if Sam Darnold is the answer in Seattle, but the Seahawks dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Darnold also led the Minnesota Vikings to the postseason in 2024, but didn't have a defense like the 2025-26 Texans at their disposal. That Vikings team was flawed, as was Darnold.

However, Darnold is a classic case of judging talent too soon. He's a former failed first-round pick with the Jets who also flamed out in Carolina. Those are two bad franchises. In Houston, a balanced environment with a decent offensive coaching staff, Darnold could've thrived. Instead, the Texans never game him a look since they selected Stroud as their quarterback of the future.

Daniel Jones

Let's get this straight: The contract the Giants gave Daniel Jones was a bad one, and it set unfair expectations. However, when New York cut Jones loose, other teams understood why he was a first-round pick to begin with. Jones was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent half a season learning under Kevin O'Connell, who is a quarterback guru. This past offseason, he signed with the Colts, and we know how that went.

Jones was an MVP candidate before he got hurt. There's no guarantee that would happen with Houston, but if the Texans never drafted Stroud to begin with, they surely would've been interested in Jones at a low cost. Now, Jones will be a free agent again in 2026, but Houston is tied to its quarterback for years to come. That might not be a good thing.

Texans could've drafted a different quarterback

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Caleb Williams

I don't know if the Bears would've traded the No. 1 pick, which was almost guaranteed to be Caleb Williams from the outset. If I were Chicago general manager Ryan Poles, I would've steered clear of said offers. But, every now and then, teams make a phone call you just cannot refuse. That call could've come from Houston in 2024, a draft full of quarterback talent.

Williams has the Bears in the NFC Divisional Round in just his second year as the starting quarterback. Sure, he is a project, but he can also make throws that no other quarterback can, as evidenced in his comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

Jayden Daniels

Am I just going down the line here? In short, yes. There are few quarterback classes as good as this one, and in 2024 the first three picks off the board had the chance to become All-Pro talents. So far, so good. Daniels led the Commanders to the NFC Championship in his first season as starter. In 2025, he predictably got injured. It was bound to happen.

Much like Daniels could've been available for the Texans had they waited a year, so too was Ben Johnson, who eventually became the Bears head coach. The same can be said of Kliff Kingsbury, who oversaw Daniels' ascent as the Commanders offensive coordinator. Needless to say, many of the resources available to Washington could've been had in Houston. Stroud was always in the way.

Drake Maye

This one is a bit easy, especially since Maye went third-overall and we have a clear case study which favors the Patriots. That being said, Maye was doubted entering the 2024 NFL Draft. He was an ACC product who put up big numbers, but was considered a project. Few pundits thought Maye would be this good, this quickly. We were all wrong.

That's the fun of the draft. If players are drafted into the right locker room and environment, they can meet expectations rather quickly. Hence, just because Mac Jones failed did not mean Maye would suffer the same fate. As it turns outs, getting rid of a Hall-of-Fame coach was the trick. Under Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels, Maye has turned into an MVP candidate. I find a hard time believing he wouldn't have seen similar success in Houston with Ryans.