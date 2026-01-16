Fan Voices: True love for my hometown has me all-in on the Seahawks once again

Being nearly 3,000 miles away from home, it's pretty often that I get hit with the question that makes me smile whenever rocking gear of my favorite NFL team: "You're a Seahawks fan?"

Yeah dude, I sure am. Living mostly in Brooklyn and Queens for the past 11 years, people are shocked to learn I'm not among the many Jets and Giants supporters who haven't seen a proverbial sunny day since corduroy pants were still in style.

Born and raised in the Seattle area, I'm all about the Seahawks, your No. 1 seed in the NFC for the 2025 postseason. The team that also has the best odds to win the Super Bowl title, something the organization hasn't accomplished since February 2014. No bandwagon fan here. Nope, just like any other major sports team in our beloved Emerald City, I'm here to support them in any way that I can.

Except this year feels different. Let's be honest here, who in the world thought Seattle would be the top seed right now, fresh off a first-round bye? I didn't. If anything, I owe Sam Darnold the biggest apology, as I was among the many haters who didn't think he'd be able to do much of anything in the 206 this fall. Seriously, we're bringing in this guy to take over the offense?

Sam Darnold’s defining moment

Well, 4,048 yards, 25 passing touchdowns and 14 wins later, I've no question looked like a fool with that silly thought. When did I realize Sammy Darnold was for real? Let's go back to Dec. 18, a primetime matchup between the Hawks and Rams. Game on the line, all eyes on Darnold. No problem, as he hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a TD that should have tied the game up with a PAT, but Mike Macdonald went for two. Once again with ice in his veins, Darnold delivered:

As you can see in that clip above, the cameras immediately panned to fans going crazy at Lumen Field. It was at that exact moment that I remember thinking to myself, "Holy (expletive), maybe we're actually for real this year."

Why the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 run has meant so much to the city

And since then, that feeling hasn't shaken me. I'm sure it's something that is shared by so many people too. Seattle is in need of more excitement as soon as possible, especially with how things are going in Oklahoma City.

Sounds weird right? Call me a coward/petty/absurd, but the more the Thunder have success, the more I hate sports. The Sonics were stolen from Seattle. Don't talk to me about Clay Bennett being some OKC angel or something — he ruined life for basketball fans in our state, and I won't be told otherwise.

The Thunder winning the NBA Finals last year was a gut punch, and the fact that they're monster favorites to win it all again this season makes myself and plenty of friends sick. That's where the Mariners, Storm, Sounders, Kraken, Seahawks, Reign and more can step in.

The Mariners got back to the ALCS for the first time since 2001, and the Eugenio Suarez grand slam in Game 5 will never be forgotten. Unfortunately, the losses in Toronto in Game 6 and Game 7 ruined what was supposed to be a magical feeling for everyone, with the Ms falling short of a chance to reach the World Series for the first time ever.

That heartbreak is still present. But now, thankfully, the Seahawks have everyone in Washington believing that maybe, just maybe some Super Bowl glory will be on the way. Pack your bags for Santa Clara? Sure, why the hell not.

It's obviously not going to be easy, as the Divisional Round dance with the 49ers is coming on Saturday night. Funny enough, the last home game I went to was the 2014 NFC Championship Game, which was also the last time these two sides faced off in Seattle during the playoffs.

The Richard Sherman tip-drill to win it will never be forgotten. Not long after that, Russell Wilson and Co. powered the Hawks over the Broncos, resulting in that first Lombardi Trophy making its way back to Seattle. Will more of the same history be on its way?

I hope so. I also hope that Lumen Field is packed to the brim and that thousands of 'Seattle dogs' are sold before kickoff. For those of you who aren't familiar with that impeccable food option, it's a hot dog with cream cheese on the buns. No notes, it's a 10 out of 10.

On Friday morning, news of flights from San Francisco to Seattle being sold out ahead of kickoff flooded Twitter timelines. We know that 49ers fans are going to be jacked up to take over, and make their presence felt from start to finish in this one.

That's fine, let them come, but let's also make sure they have a long flight home filled with sadness and thoughts of 'what if' following a dominant Seahawks victory. When that happens, I'll phone home to my parents in Tumbaco, Ecuador, who called Seattle home for 35 years, and let them know the Hawks are one win away from getting back to the Super Bowl. It may sound like a dream, but damnit, these guys have what it takes to pull off some magic our hometown desperately needs.