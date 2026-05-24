These Packers breakout candidates can steal a roster spot at OTAs

The Green Bay Packers are going to be an interesting bunch to watch this year. In an NFC North Division that could realistically send any (or all four) teams to the playoffs in 2026, Green Bay actually lost a few key playmakers. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs, running back Emanuel Wilson and backup quarterback Malik Willis all departed for new teams in free agency. They won't be easy to replace but OTAs are the first opportunity for coaches to evaluate the franchise's depth and point to potential breakout candidates.

While the receiver room will be a committee effort, the rest of the team will need some unexpected heroes to show up and display untapped potential. Let's identify a few who could do just that with this newfound opportunity.

K Lucas Havrisik

Green Bay Packers kicker Lucas Havrisik | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team may have drafted Trey Smack in the sixth round of April's draft and then released 2025 starter Brandon McManus but the starting kicker job is anything but locked up. Lucas Havrisik was McManus' backup last season and he was four-for-four on field goal attempts and seven-of-nine on extra points in the three appearances he made. Smack has a lot to prove, but he does have the inside track given a draft pick was spent on him.

This may be one of the most intriguing kicker battles to watch this summer. A talented rookie vs. a promising young backup. Havrisik's only other experience was nine games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, his rookie season. He struggled some, hitting just 75 percent of his field goals (15-for-20) and missing three extra points in 22 attempts. Clearly, he's shown he has improved and that experience could earn him a spot on the roster — either with Smack or instead of him.

RB MarShawn Lloyd

With Emanuel Wilson gone and starter Josh Jacobs' usage at an inflection point, there is a gigantic opportunity for a running back on this Packers' depth chart to claim the backup role and thrive with the increase in snaps that come with it. MarShawn Lloyd is a prime candidate for that despite never handling a carry in 2025.

Right now, Chris Brooks sits in the RB2 position but that could easily change if Lloyd returns to his 2023 form when he was with USC. That year he recorded a career-high 820 yards and nine touchdowns. With Wilson out of the way and a vulnerable Brooks in front of him, Lloyd just needs to display his physicality, and the coaching staff will notice he's ready for more opportunities in game.

QB Kyron Drones

Quarterback Kyron Drones | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The backup quarterback role behind Jordan Love is wide open. The Packers brought in veteran Tyrod Taylor but as we've seen previously, his health and durability are the biggest questions marks despite his relative reliability when at full strength. Former Philadelphia Eagles sixth-round draft pick Kyle McCord will be looking to prove the NFC East squad made a mistake cutting him but if Howie Roseman knew what he was doing, there's a Packers rookie who could charge up the depth chart past McCord.

Virginia Tech product Kyron Drones entered the 2025 season as a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. That obviously didn't pan out along with the Hokies' disappointing campaign but his talent is still undeniable at an individual level. He's a dual-threat QB, logging at least 600 rushing yards in two of his last three college campaigns. That's one aspect of his game that gives him an advantage over McCord. Taylor isn't going to surrender the QB2 spot unless an injury claims him but the emergency role is one Drones just needs to claim this summer.

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