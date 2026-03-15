This 49ers-Steelers trade for Mac Jones would force Aaron Rodgers to retire

Aaron Rodgers has yet to commit to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season, much to the chagrin of the fanbase. Rodgers, who will turn 43 years old next December, is a future Hall of Famer, albeit an indecisive one. The Steelers let the first crop of underwhelming free-agent quarterbacks sign elsewhere, seemingly putting all of their eggs in Rodgers' basket. But could a better option be available via trade? That's where Mac Jones comes in.

Jones, the former first-round pick of the New England Patriots, has made the rounds the last few years. He's a popular name floated in trade rumors, as the trend of retread quarterbacks who revive their careers elsewhere would suggest. Jones has been nothing but a model teammate in San Francisco sitting behind Brock Purdy. When called upon, he's been excellent. But would the 49ers part ways with him? If so, it won't come cheap.

What a Steelers trade for 49ers QB Mac Jones would cost

The Steelers have a lot of draft capital to play with, which is the only reason they'd consider this move. A second-round pick might sound expensive for a backup quarterback, but few retreat QBs are more coveted than Jones, and John Lynch's asking price is said to be astronomical. The Steelers have three third-round picks, so they can afford to deal away their second rounder and trade back in if necessary. Consider the sixth rounder a throw-in, as Pittsburgh has multiple seventh-round picks, as well.

Jones had a 97.4 rating last season in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He threw 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions, completing nearly 70 percent of his throws. There's a reason San Francisco doesn't want to trade him, and that's due to Purdy's injury history the last few years. If Purdy were to go down again, Shanahan would want a proven backup to take his place. However, at some point, the Niners have to cash in on the player Jones has become. They will not get a better offer than this, as a first rounder is off the table.

Would the Steelers make this trade?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Steelers shouldn't believe in Will Howard, or any quarterback in this draft class outside of Fernando Mendoza. While the 2027 class is supposed to be loaded, it's no guarantee. Jones is only 27 years old and should be entering his prime. Assuming he really has turned a corner under Shanahan, he might be the Steelers best option for the foreseeable future.

However, I don't expect the Steelers to make this move unless Rodgers keeps them waiting. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that Pittsburgh expects to hear from Rodgers by the end of this month. The draft is in just under 50 days. Assuming Rodgers comes back, the Steelers will have no reason to trade for a retread, as Mike McCarthy would rather develop his own draft pick. That means sticking with Rodgers for another year, as he and McCarthy have a solid foundation from their days in Green Bay.

The Steelers have plenty of picks to trade elsewhere. That's why I'm pushing for a move at quarterback so hard, even if it's for an unproven commodity like Jones.

Verdict: Yes, but only if Aaron Rodgers keeps them waiting

Would the 49ers trade Mac Jones?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Per Dianna Russini, the asking price for Jones is said to be astronomical. However, if the 49ers won't take two picks for him – including a second rounder in 2026 – then he's simply not available. Unless Shanahan eventually wants to start Jones over Purdy, there's little reason for San Francisco to make him untouchable.

Jones is a classic reclamation project. He played well his first season in New England, but took significant steps back thereafter. He never had the same offensive coordinator year over year, and in 2022 was forced to work with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Eventually, he was shipped to Jacksonville and now San Francisco, where he's finally found some footing.

If the 49ers believe Purdy is their franchise quarterback, then they ought to cash in on Jones while they still can. Much like Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, there are no shortage of quarterbacks who can succeed in Shanahan's system. There's little reason for Lynch to buoy himself to a backup.

Verdict: Yes, after much negotiating

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