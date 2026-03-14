This Broncos-Eagles trade for A.J. Brown might have more legs than fans realize

Since A.J. Brown hasn't been traded yet, some Philadelphia Eagles fans might think the disgruntled wideout will be on the team when the 2026 NFL regular season begins. That's surely a possibility, especially since the New England Patriots are unlikely to acquire him after signing Romeo Doubs. However, the fact that teams like the Denver Broncos continue to express interest means it's far from certain what Brown's future will look like.

.@BaldyNFL told us there has been mutual interest between the Broncos and Eagles too https://t.co/cSsj5NQTeY — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 13, 2026

Trading Brown is easier said than done due to the cap hit the Eagles would take on if they traded him now, but the Broncos have the assets necessary to acquire the wideout, bolstering their Super Bowl odds in the process. Here's how that can happen.

This Broncos-Eagles trade frees A.J. Brown and makes Denver even scarier

The Eagles want a first-round pick and more for Brown, and thus far, haven't gotten that kind of offer. While it's a lot to ask for, the Broncos have the need at receiver to get a deal done, and the picks to get Philadelphia interested. In this deal, they trade their first and second-round picks to Philadelphia, receiving Brown and a fourth-rounder in return.

Both fan bases might have issues with this mock proposal, but here's why it makes sense.

Why the Eagles would accept this trade

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It's never ideal trading a player of Brown's caliber in the middle of a Super Bowl window, but do the Eagles have much of a choice? Philadelphia held onto the disgruntled Brown all year, and saw its season end in the Wild Card Round. It's hard to envision this team getting back to the Super Bowl without Brown being fully bought in, and based on just how unhappy he clearly is, I don't see that happening.

Trading Brown feels like a must, especially if they can get fair value for him. Ideally, the first-round pick Philadelphia would acquire for Brown would be earlier than No. 30 overall, but the Broncos sweeten this pot by adding in their second-round pick as well. The Eagles can select a pair of impactful players in this deal, and with Howie Roseman's draft record in mind, Eagles fans should like the odds of them hitting on both of those selections.

Holding onto a disgruntled player because you can't get fair value for said player is fair enough, but the Eagles have no reason to keep Brown around if they can get this kind of package for him. It's not like they'd be sending him to an NFC rival, and even if they'd rather acquire a proven veteran to take Brown's spot, those draft picks can accomplish that goal.

Why the Broncos would accept this trade

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Broncos could use some help at wide receiver. Courtland Sutton is a good player and just put up his second straight 1,000-yard season, but is he a true WR1? Even amid all the distractions and frustrations in Philadelphia, Brown had more receptions, nearly as many yards, and as many touchdowns as Sutton. When comparing the two, Brown is clearly the better player.

The Broncos can form one of the best receiver trios with Brown, Sutton and Troy Franklin catching passes from Bo Nix, and that ought to make an offense that finished outside of the top 10 in points per game this past season dynamic.

Giving up their top two picks is a lot to ask for, but rarely do 28-year-old receivers of Brown's caliber become available. When they do, you have to pay up. After getting to within one win of a Super Bowl berth this past season, isn't now the time to push? If the Broncos aren't going to make any free agency moves, they should strongly consider making a splash of this magnitude on the trade market.

Plus, even with this trade, they'd still have their third-round pick and would be receiving a third fourth-rounder. You can find value in the fourth round, as Franklin, a fourth-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, would attest. Brown's attitude might be a bit concerning, but he'd be in line to receive a ton of targets on a contending team, giving reason to believe he'd be more than fine with this change of scenery.

The Broncos can still have an impactful draft and would make their current team much better by making this deal. That sounds like a win-win if you ask me.