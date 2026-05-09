This Chiefs-Bears trade would land Kansas City it's long-term Travis Kelce replacement

While the 2026 draft is just in the books, it's never too early to start thinking about the 2027 season — and if there's one team that's already looking that far ahead, it's the Kansas City Chiefs.

Star tight end Travis Kelce is almost certainly retiring after the 2026 campaign despite an inflated new deal, and looking at the Chiefs' depth chart, backup Noah Gray is not starting-caliber material. You could argue the team can scout for star talent in next year's draft, but that would come with significant risk and opportunity cost if a prospect isn't immediately NFL-ready.

Instead, there's a potential solution general manager Brett Veach can utilize by acquiring an excess asset from another team.

This Chiefs-Bears trade solves Kansas City's Travis Kelce problem

The Chicago Bears are clearly moving forward with 2025 first-round pick Colston Loveland as their TE1, in addition to taking blocking specialist Sam Roush out of Stanford in this year's draft. All of which leaves backup — and previous starter — Cole Kmet on the outside looking in. The 27-year-old still has a lot of high-quality football left to play, and he'd certainly sign off on the opportunity to get starting snaps for a team with a championship window still wide open.

The problem is going to be convincing Chicago to pick up the phone in the first place. Kmet signed a restructured deal in April which disincentivizes the Bears from moving him until next year. A pre-June 1 deal would cost Chicago $4.1 million against the salary cap, while any swap after that date only saves the team $1.4 million.

So, with the present season not really an option, these two teams would need to be negotiating with next year in mind as Kmet is projected to cost the Bears $15.4 million against the cap in 2027. That's the incentive Chicago needs to move him.

At the moment, Kmet is worth a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick — which may sound cheap, but the devil is in the details. Chicago will certainly dictate that an escalator be attached to the pick: For example, if Kansas City misses the playoffs in 2027, then it remains a fifth-rounder but may be deferred until 2028. If they qualify for the postseason then it could stay in 2027. A championship could push it up a round or two (though that would be a tough sell for the Chiefs).

Kmet has topped 500 receiving yards in three of his six seasons in Chicago, so there's a good reason for Kansas City to inquire about his availability. The Bears, in turn, used a third-round pick to select Stanford's Sam Roush - signaling they too are preparing for Kmet's eventual departure.