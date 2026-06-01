This Jalen Hurts-for-C.J. Stroud trade would solve problems for Eagles, Texans

Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Houston Texans have indicated they are anywhere near considering trading either of their franchise quarterbacks ... but that doesn't mean the possibility has been eliminated for the future. Both Jalen Hurts and C.J. Stroud have low-key drama that could simmer throughout the summer.

In the City of Brotherly Love, Hurts could be at odds with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion after reporting indicated he clashed with previous OC Kevin Patullo. Failure to get on the same page and recapture Philly's offensive dominance (especially when A.J. Brown is traded to New England) may cause general manager Howie Roseman to reconsider the Super Bowl LIX champion's future with the team.

Deep in the heart of Texas, Stroud is eligible for his first contract extension but his results with the franchise after being selected No. 2 overall in 2023 are a mixed bag. He certainly sounds like a guy who is over-estimating his value but Houston doesn't have to offer him anything until 2027 after it picked up his fifth-year option. However, that very decision could give the team all the bargaining power it needs if negotiations take a surprisingly dramatic and sour turn between now and then.

Blockbuster Jalen Hurts-C.J. Stroud trade would refresh both Eagles and Texans

For Houston and Philadelphia to swap quarterbacks there would need to be quite a complicated transaction negotiated. In the end, the Eagles would get less compensation than the Texans despite Hurts' championship pedigree. That seems like Houston is fleecing Roseman but here's how it theoretically breaks down.

Hurts is 27-years-old and currently on the fourth-year of his five-year, $255 million contract extension. He comes with a $31.9 million salary cap hit this year and would probably require some kind of extension past 2028 if he were to waive his no-trade clause for this deal to take place. Houston's already in a precarious position with Stroud's negotiation but at least the team knows what it's getting in Hurts. Should things potentially go sour there after a year, it's going to need an insurance policy for the QB position.

That's where the 2027 first-round pick comes into play. Additionally, Stroud is 24-years-old and still on his rookie deal — significantly cheaper and more team-controlled. He comes with just an $11.5 million salary cap hit and would reset Philadelphia' QB clock by three years with a mathematically higher upside. Enter the 2028 first-rounder which compensates for the fact that Houston is giving up a No. 2 overall pick player before his rookie deal is complete.

There's an agument to be made that Houston could also squeeze Roseman for a 2027 third-rounder (or later pick) or an additional player in this exchange. Doing so would likely require sending a non-first-round selection the other way which may have some strings attached. A conditional second-round pick next spring makes sense, requiring it to be upgraded to a first-rounder if Houston reaches a certain level of the playoffs with Hurts.

This deal is still very highly unlikely given the current circumstances. But the structure is solid based on the contract and compensation math. We all just saw the Cleveland Browns ship 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the "win now" Los Angeles Rams, so there's clearly no deal off the table this summer.

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