The Buffalo Bills are sick and tired of dealing with James Cook's drama. The star running back is looking for a deal north of what Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams received last week (three years, $33 million), and the Bills are reluctant to give it to him. While Buffalo is eager to contend for a Super Bowl in 2025 – and would prefer Cook be a part of that plan – he is not making it easy. Buffalo has proven they can contend with a mix of Josh Allen and spare parts. If they intend to do so again in 2025, trading Cook could be on the table if he doesn't relent.

Enter the Tennessee Titans, who just lost star running back Tyjae Spears for the remainder of the preseason and perhaps even to start the regular season. With a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward set to start the season as the unquestioned No. 1, Tennessee needs to ensure they have a strong supporting cast. That all starts with the players around Ward – namely the offensive line and running back – to take some of the pressure off.

Titans need to build around Cam Ward, even without Tyjae Spears

Thankfully for Ward, the Titans invested plenty in the offensive line this offseason. It should be much better than it was last season, when Will Levis and Mason Rudolph were running for their lives. However, without Spears, the running game could be lacking. Tony Pollard can handle the lion's share of the carries if called upon, but the Titans can do better than that. It can't hurt to call the Bills about Cook's availability, as it would only strengthen their depth chart at the position when the electric Spears returns.

This asking price is a bit steep considering Cook would also want a new contract. However, you have to remember the Bills are intent on keeping their star running back and plan to contend in 2025. If they are going to trade away a player of his caliber, they need to be blown away by the offer.

Who would win this theoretical Titans-Bills trade for James Cook?

A conditional third, based on the carries Cook receives in 2025, could be the best way to get it done. If for some reason Cook gets injured or can't agree to an extension in Tennessee, then that pick would be downgraded to a fourth.

If Cook plays up to his potential in Tennessee, then the Titans will hardly mind giving up a third rounder for his services. It's unlikely they'd be able to find a running back of his caliber on Day 2 anyway.

I personally do not believe the Bills are anywhere close to trading Cook, as their offseason plan did not take losing their star running back into account. However, the longer he plays hardball, the more likely it is that Brandon Beane admits defeat and gets what he can in return via trade.