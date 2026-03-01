This Packers trade package for Anthony Richardson is the Jordan Love insurance they need

The Green Bay Packers don’t realize it just yet, but they need to get insurance for Jordan Love. He’s been injured over the last two seasons and Malik Willis did enough to earn a lucrative deal on the free agent market this offseason. That’s why the Packers need to choose wisely, who they’re going to turn to as Willis’ replacement. It might be one of the best additions they make this offseason.

Anthony Richardson was granted permission to seek trades from NFL teams as the two sides are probably headed toward a divorce. It would make a lot of sense for Richardson to land with the Packers. He’d get a fresh start and have the chance to learn from Matt LaFleur, while truly developing into a future starting quarterback. There could very well be a possible trade that is mutually beneficial for both sides.

Packers-Colts trade that would give Anthony Richardson a much needed reset

This makes sense for a couple of reasons. For one, the Packers get the backup they need to save themselves from Jordan Love’s inevitable injury. The Colts have no reason to hold on to Richardson at this point, especially when they’re probably not going to give him a fifth-year option.

The Packers give up Rashan Gary in this deal and swap picks with the Colts to finalize it. Giving up Gary addresses a need for the Colts in improving their pass rush. It feels like the Packers are giving up a lot, but they need to clear up some cap space while also trimming some fat. The Packers have Micah Parsons now, they don’t necessarily need Gary too.

This deal feels like the only option that will give both teams what they want. Richardson still has value because he’s young and has been misused. The Packers might be the best team for him to develop with.

Why Matt LaFleur could be the one to save Anthony Richardson’s career

Green Bay Packers' Matt Lafleur | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt LaFleur and his offensive acumen probably make him the only coach who's good enough to save Richardson’s career. He’s at a point where he’s not developing at the rate he should. He was drafted to be a franchise quarterback and never got to that level. The issues he’s shown, there are only a handful of coaches that will put up with it. LaFleur has every reason to tolerate it. Richardson won’t have any pressure to succeed right now.

Richardson is a good backup option right now. He can prove he can be a future starter, but working with LaFleur feels like the only solution. Jordan Love came in to be Aaron Rodgers’ replacement and they were patient with him. Love hasn’t played himself out of a starting job yet. If he does, though, Richardson can be ready when he’s called upon.

LaFleur has managed to make the Packers’ offense look good, despite not having any big pieces. After all, they don’t really have a star receiver yet, they have a feature back, but this isn’t an offense that’s full of stars. If LaFleur can turn this average offense into a playoff contender, he can certainly turn Richardson into an NFL starter again.