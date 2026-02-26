This Vikings trade package could save Anthony Richardson's NFL career

The NFL Scouting Combine is, by most accounts, a breeding ground for overreactions, especially as it pertains to NFL Draft prospects. But the same can be said for potential trade fits and the looming free agent frenzy. For players like Anthony Richardson, who has been given the freedom to seek a trade by the Colts, the Combine could be the best chance for his agent to find him a new home.

While Richardson won't have many suitors – he hasn't proven to be a starting-caliber quarterback just yet – one surprising fit is the Minnesota Vikings. Richardson has a fan in Kevin O'Connell, a so-called quarterback whisperer who can repair retreads with the best of them. There's never been a question about Richardson's talent. He has the arm strength of Paul Bunyan and the mobility of a race car. His consistency, or lack thereof, is a problem, along with footwork and accuracy. To O'Connell, those are all fixable.

What a Vikings trade for Anthony Richardson would look like

The Colts aren't going to get a better offer than this one for Richardson. Indianapolis has moved on at the quarterback position, with Daniel Jones likely to take most of the reps moving forward. With Jones under center the first half of last season, the Colts looked like one of the best teams in the AFC. That was enough evidence for them. Indy has all the pieces – a surprisingly tough defense and weapons around Jones – all they were lacking was a quarterback. That's why they took a chance on Richardson to begin with.

However, since Richardson was drafted fourth-overall in 2023, he hasn't looked the part. Again, there are flashes of brilliance, but his lack of accuracy and tendency to put the ball in harm's way is a problem the Colts coaching staff couldn't fix. Injuries didn't help matters, either, as Richardson started just two games his rookie season and 11 games in 2024. In his longest starting stint – those 11 games – Richardson completed just a shade over 47 percent of his passes. That's a huge yikes for any team, but O'Connell isn't afraid of a challenge.

Would the Vikings make this trade?

I lean yes, but giving up two picks for a quarterback who can't complete half of his throws is risky. The good news for the Vikings is that one of those picks is conditional, meaning there's a chance the Colts never use it. The conditions on said pick would more than likely be a number of games played. If Richardson, say, started 10 games for Minnesota, then they'd have to fork over the 2027 sixth-round selection. If not, the Vikings get to keep it.

This was Anthony Richardson with Kevin O'Connell in 2024 after a Colts/Vikings game:



"You're a bad dude and you're going to play a long time in this league. I still believe in you."pic.twitter.com/GROsJmspSx https://t.co/dBo8aTYr5p — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 26, 2026

O'Connell must know something we don't about Richardson. There are an abundance of quarterbacks, both in free agency and on the trade market, who would love to play in the Vikings offense. It's a winnable starting QB job thanks to JJ McCarthy's inept play, and Minnesota is just a year removed from making the playoffs. It's a strong roster, and an even better play-caller. Why trade for Richardson when you can sign Aaron Rodgers in free agency, or trade for Tua Tagovailoa or Kyler Murray?

That's the O'Connell factor. I guess we'll just have to trust him.

Verdict: Vikings make the trade

Would the Colts make this trade?

The Colts don't have much of a choice. Indianapolis lucked into an easy replacement for Richardson. Typically when you miss on a franchise quarterback, it hurts for a few years. But Indianapolis took a swing on Richardson in 2023 and signed Jones just a few years later. What was supposed to be a hotly-contested QB battle last offseason was over before it even started. Richardson did not deal well with the competition.

Season Games Interceptions Completion % 2023 4 1 59.5 2024 11 12 47.7 2025 2 0 50

There are few teams willing to trade for Richardson as of this writing. Yes, there remains some potential, as Richardson was a former top-5 pick and is just 23 years old. But he's done little in his professional career to deserve another chance. Again, this would be a flyer by O'Connell, and a rather inexpensive one at that. It's rare to land the No. 4 overall pick three years after the fact for pennies on the dollar. It's even more strange that Indy's backed itself into a corner.

Verdict: Colts make the trade