Which NFL Combine measurements matter (and which don't)

The NFL Scouting Combine gets underway this week, which means the best players in this year's draft class will have a chance to show NFL front offices their physical tools. But what good is the Combine actually for in 2026? And how do teams approach the underwear Olympics? Fans love the showiest ones: how fast you are, measured in the 40-yard dash, or how high you can jump. Not every workout or measurement matters, though.

Here’s your guide to everything NFL Scouting Combine measurements that you need to know — everything from which measurements matter, which ones don’t and which ones will be the most popular.

Which measurements matter the most at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Height/weight

Height and weight are two big measurables NFL scouts like to use. Depending on the position, your they can tell a lot about you. It’s not the end-all, be-all though: Look at Baker Mayfield, who was considered undersized for a quarterback yet went No. 1 overall in 2018 and has had a successful career. For linemen on both sides of the ball, weight matters — in particular for guards and tackles.

It also matters for defensive linemen as well as defensive backs. Undersized defensive tackles don’t typically get drafted high; unless they're athletic beasts like Aaron Donald, that lack of heft usually is a negative. Shorter defensive backs typically get dinged as well. It depends on how other physicals measure out, but height and weight typically play a key role in draft position.

Wingspan

Measuring a player's wingspan can sometimes give them an advantage depending on their position. For receivers and offensive/defensive linemen in particular, it is an important measurement. In a receiver's case, a wider wingspan can mean you probably excel in contested catch situations. Quarterbacks love having a receiver that has a long reach.

As for defensive and offensive linemen, long arms can help with winning pass rushes or shedding blocks. Being able to extend the distance between you and your opposition while still being effective is an easy way to see your draft stock rise. (Same for defensive backs as well, as it pertains to keeping up and competing with lankier receivers.)

Vertical/broad jump

Vertical and broad jumps measure explosiveness, which is paramount for linebackers and EDGE rushers. If you’re undersized for your position as a linebacker or defensive lineman, the quickest way to improve your stock is to have a good vertical and broad jump. Being able to show explosion can go a long way to proving you’re worthy of a high draft pick.

It may not be the best one, universally, but it can determine if you can make up for areas where you’re weaker. Exploding in short bursts can be the difference in getting an extra step on your opponent. It might not be the most popular workout, but it’s one that could work out for you if you need a boost in your draft stock.

Which measurements don’t matter the most at the NFL Scouting Combine?

40-yard dash times

Yes, it’s always fun watching how fast or slow players are each year at the Combine. Will we have a record-setting 40-yard dash time? Who will be the slowest person in the field? Who will surprise? Unfortunately, a 40-yard dash time really doesn’t have much value in projecting success in the NFL.

Some of the fastest players in the history of the NFL Combine turned out to be busts. Remember former receiver John Ross? Most people don’t, but he’s known more for what he did in Indy than what he did in the NFL. Top-line speed can make an already good player better, but just being fast isn’t going to make up for a lack of skill.

Bench press

While bench press is a great measurement for offensive linemen, it really is pointless for most of the other position groups. And even for linemen, being able to bench press a ton of reps at a high weight isn’t going to dictate whether a team drafts you or not. There are better measurables out there that can determine success in the NFL. When you’re going through college and the pre-draft process, you either are already strong or shown scouts that won’t be a problem.

There’s nothing a scout’s going to take from a bench press session that will make them believe they shouldn’t draft you. I also doubt it will be the reason an NFL front office falls in love with a draft prospect either.