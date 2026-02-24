5 NFL Draft prospects with the most to lose at the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is this week and there are several players that are eyeing a big week to bolster their draft profile. Fernando Mendoza has already said he’s not throwing at the NFL Combine and saving his throwing sessions for Indiana’s Pro Day. So what other prospects should you know going into a big NFL Draft week?

Well, these players are the ones that have no choice but to have a good outing. They have more to lose by not looking well than they have to gain by looking good. For most of these players, they need to validate their draft grade; for others, it’s hoping they don’t blow up their own draft stock.

QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State

National quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State throws the ball during the 2026 Senior Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Cole Payton is a name that’s gotten a lot of attention ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, which is why he can’t flop. There’s one NFL executive that said he has Payton as QB2 in this NFL Draft class behind consensus No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. FCS quarterbacks haven’t been great in the NFL. Payton could start a new trend, but it’s a hard sell. He’ll have to prove he’s worth being a first or second round pick.

I haven’t seen Payton play, but based on previous North Dakota State quarterbacks, history isn’t on his side. He has the most to gain and the most to lose. He has to look like the next best quarterback in this class at the scouting combine. If he doesn’t, it will prove Payton is overhyped and could ultimately hurt his draft stock. He has a lot to gain, but even more to lose thanks to the hype.

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ty Simpson has become the de facto No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class after Dante Moore decided to return back to Oregon for another season. That’s why Simpson’s draft stock could implode with a bad outing. He’s not going to get drafted before Fernando Mendoza so there’s not much to gain. I think Simpson will still be a late first- or second-round pick. That said, if he doesn’t look great, he could fall to Day 3.

Simpson is a quarterback that’s going to take time to develop. He’s going to need to go to the right system as well. He doesn’t need a team that doesn’t have a foundation. He needs a team with weapons and an offensive line to protect him.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

\Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against Syracuse. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

This isn’t as deep of a running back class as last year’s was, but that doesn’t mean Jeremiyah Love is the surefire best running back in this year’s class, like Ashton Jeanty was a year ago. Love has a lot to gain by flexing his athleticism, showing his burst in workouts and his speed in the 40-yard dash.

If Love doesn’t have the numbers in the workouts that front offices are expecting, it could bump him down. This is a draft filled with defensive talent. Running backs can get bumped to the back of the draft. Love needs to separate himself at the combine, or it could be the difference between being a Day 1 or a Day 2 pick.

LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arvell Reese has been largely talked about as the first defender taken off the board. It’s between him and Rueben Bain Jr. over who goes first. That type of hype can make or break your NFL Draft. When it comes to the scouting combine, Reese has to be able to show how good he is as a versatile linebacker. According to his NFL.com draft profile, he’s good enough to play both, but teams should focus on him as a pass coverage or pass rush linebacker.

That’s why a bad NFL Scouting Combine could be detrimental to him. If teams are looking at him as a pass rusher, they may not be convinced after the NFL Scouting Combine to take him that high.

DB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up for a game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson has been talked about as a sleeper pick that is possibly a late Day 1 or Day 2 selection. This defensive back class is deep and when it’s this crowded the best thing to do is to stand out. If Johnson doesn’t, he could slip through the cracks. Now that doesn’t mean he won’t be a steal, but it could cost him some money early in his career.

With as many top defensive prospects in this draft, Johnson has every reason to have a big scouting combine.