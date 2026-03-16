This Patriots-Rams trade for Davante Adams would take Drake Maye to the next level

The number of wide receivers available on the trade market – specifically accomplished veteran wideouts – is rather striking. That includes Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, who at 33 years old has already played for four NFL teams and could find himself on a fifth soon enough. Adams' name was floated as an alternative to Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, as the former could come much cheaper than the latter.

It's unlike the Rams to offload veteran talent for picks. Usually, Les Snead's approach is the alternative, taking an 'F them picks' mentality and riding it to consistent postseason appearances. However, Adams is on the decline and owed $18 million next season. The Rams have a potential out this offseason, but it would cost them $10 million in dead cap. So, why not trade Adams instead?

What a Patriots trade for Rams WR Davante Adams would look like

The Patriots have 11 draft picks this April, many of which they've acquired from other teams. Now that this team is ahead of schedule and fresh off a Super Bowl run, it's about time they start converting some of those picks into star talent, even if it costs more than one to do so.

Yes, New England added Romeo Doubs to their wide receiver room already this offseason, but he's not enough. The same can be said of Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas. The Patriots are not lacking depth at the position, but what they don't have is a true No. 1 who can create separation on his own. For Drake Maye to make the next leap in his progression, Adams is a must-have for New England.

Would the Rams trade Davante Adams?

Whether the Rams make this trade as presented depends on their long-term intentions with Adams. If Los Angeles wants to part ways with Adams this offseason to save some money on his contract, then they should deal him elsewhere and receive actual draft capital for this April – a feat Snead and his front office is not familiar with.

Not to mention, the 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver class is one of the deepest in recent memory. The Rams would have even more capital to potentially trade up closer to the top of this class, which would allow them to replace Adams and then some. Whether it be Puka Nacua, Konata Mumpfield or Jordan Whittington, the Rams have plenty of young talent at receiver already. Add another top-tier rookie to that group, and Los Angeles could easily emerge as the winner of this deal.

Would the Patriots trade for Davante Adams?

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos | Kara Durrette/GettyImages

The Patriots should trade for another wide receiver. Whether that player is Adams remains to be seen, but the asking price isn't all that high. The time is now to strike on a player like Adams, who has just one year left on his contract and still create separation and run routes with the best of them. Drake Maye already has plenty of receivers he can rely on, but after losing Stefon Diggs, there's no true No. 1 on the roster.

New England was connected to Brown, as well, but the Eagles are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in return for him. As great as AJ can be when his head is screwed on straight, he single-handedly made the Eagles locker room a challenging workplace last season, and saw a drop in his on-field production as a result. Since when is that worth a first rounder?

George Pickens, who was given the franchise tag but might not report to Cowboys training camp (that's up in the air as of this writing), could be had for a little less. But neither is cheaper than Adams, nor as affordable. A couple of Day 3 picks for a former All-Pro? Sign them up.