Titans promptly prove Cam Ward very wrong about one bold preseason claim

The Tennessee Titans made their second appearance of the preseason on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons. It was our second opportunity to see the reigning No. 1 overall pick, QB Cam Ward, in action. He wasn't able to accomplish much in limited reps.

Ward finished with 42 passing yards on 2-of-7 passing. The numbers don't look great, but Titans fans will focus more on the missed opportunities. Here is Ward delivering a perfectly-placed bullet 30-plus yards downfield, only for veteran wideout Van Jefferson to drop it.

Cam Ward appears to have a bottom-5 group of wide receivers (Ridley aside).pic.twitter.com/w4aOAj4yHv — Tommy R. Callahan III (@yalltitanup) August 16, 2025

Jefferson, with five years of NFL experience under his belt, was one of the signature additions to this Titans offense over the summer. He is meant to provide stability and leadership to a burgeoning offense. Instead, he's quickly working his way to Public Enemy No. 1 status in Nashville.

This is especially brutal after Cam Ward spent the week hyping up his WR room to the media, calling it "a top five wide receiver core in the NFL." Welp.

“I think honestly I have a top 5 receiving core in the NFL”



Cam Ward has high praise for the Titans WRs pic.twitter.com/tBjQGeDZJs — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) August 13, 2025

Cam Ward's praise of Titans WR room ages like milk

It's hard to know what exactly to expect from the Titans offense this season. Brian Callahan built one of the league's most dominant schemes around Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, but he couldn't translate that success to Tennessee. In fact, the Titans' offense ranked among the worst in football last season. Will Levis, once viewed as the next franchise QB as a rookie, suddenly looked unplayable. Now he's riding backseat to Ward, a player the Titans went above and beyond to select with the No. 1 overall pick.

While Ward's praise of the Titans WR room is admirable, it's hard to earnestly buy into it. Calvin Ridley is a proven stud, so Ward should establish a dependable connection there, but in terms of depth, there is much to be desired.

Jefferson finished last season with only 24 receptions and 276 yards in 17 games with the Steelers. He was basically booed on his way out of Pittsburgh. The reputation far exceeds the actual on-field product at this point. Tyler Lockett comes over from Seattle with a strong track record, but his 600 receiving yards last season his the lowest since 2017. Now 32 years old with a lot of miles on the odometer, Lockett hardly qualifies as a trustworthy second fiddle.

Tennessee will depend heavily on the early development of 2025 fourth-round picks Eric Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Both were productive in college — Ayomanor as Stanford's go-to in the intermediate range, Dike as Florida's take-the-lid-off vertical threat — but neither has a track record to lean on in the pros. Ward will thus be caught between fading veterans (even Ridley, for all his talent, is 30) and unproven fellow rookies.

Cam Ward will need to overcome his circumstances to succeed with Titans

While it's fair to think Callahan is still the right coach to unlock an uber-talented thrower like Ward, the Titans need to take stock of their situation and reflect honestly on the current roster. It's borderline impossible to succeed with a subpar wide receiver room. There isn't a single great offense that thrives in spite of bad pass-catchers.

Ward trusts his teammates and continues to say all the right things in front of the microphone. He's a tremendous teammate and a natural-born leader. But, at the end of the day, we've seen countless top prospects at his position undermined by horrible situations. The No. 1 pick almost never steps into a positive situation, but the Titans feel especially bleak right now. And, while Ward put up incredible numbers at Miami and earned his No. 1 selection, he was widely viewed as a below-average No. 1 pick in a weak quarterback class. Counting on him to elevate such a feeble WR room means the Titans are courting disaster.