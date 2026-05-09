Travis Hunter leads the list of Year 2 breakouts ready to take the NFL by storm

The 2025 NFL Draft class produced some of the most talked about players in the league as rookies. A year later, it’s time to take a look at the players that are hoping to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump — or rebound from disappointing debuts. The five players on this list all have reason to have a breakout season. Whether it’s to validate their future or simply prove they aren’t a bust, these players are destined to have a big year two with their respective teams.

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Rd. 1, pick 1

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) heads to the locker room after the New Orleans Saints won 34-26 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee drafted Carnell Tate No. 4 overall, giving Ward a true No. 1 target

Showed potential despite a moribund offense

Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick, and his reward was quarterbacking a team that was simply bad. Despite that lack of talent, he still flexed his potential and showed the Titans were right to draft him and even play him last year to help with his transition to the NFL. To make it all better, Tennessee gave Ward a top target in this year's draft in Carnell Tate. This offense will look better, and Ward will be better. I’m not saying he’s going to have an MVP-caliber season, but you should see a significant jump.

Usually rookie quarterbacks regress in their second year as defenses adjust to them. I don’t see Ward regressing, simply because this team got better. This isn’t the same offense as last year and with a new coaching staff in, this is essentially a chance for Ward to stamp his legacy in Tennessee. Look at what Joe Burrow and Drake Maye did in their second seasons; good quarterbacks grow each year, and the Titans’ investment in their offense will pay off.

CB Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rd. 1, pick 2

Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) runs out during team introductions before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Will primarily play cornerback in year two

Is coming off a season-ending injury in his rookie season

Travis Hunter should have a better year this year for one reason: He finally has a full-time position. Though his athleticism won’t necessarily be on display as much at corner, the fact that he isn’t splitting snaps as often on offense will allow him to reach his full NFL potential. Playing two positions, especially as a pro, was always an arduous task. If he does play some on offense, he will most likely be a utility player in a very limited role.

Jacksonville took a gamble going after a player that didn’t have a defined position and trying to play him as a No. 1 wideout like he was in college. I think he would be better off at receiver, though it’s not bad to have him as a cornerback. If he can become a lockdown corner, then the Jags might have just figured out the best way to unlock Hunter. Thanks to him having just one position to worry about, he should finally be able to look like the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and a former Heisman winner.

EDGE Abdul Carter, New York Giants

Rd. 1, pick 3

New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter (51) reacts in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Had his effort questioned throughout his rookie year

Should have the chance to develop amid Kayvon Thibodeaux trade rumors

Abdul Carter had a turbulent rookie season. He had some issues with his effort and maturity that caused some friction in the locker room. With a new regime, you have to think things will change. John Harbaugh has had a lot of success and knows how to develop young pass rushers. If the Giants trade Thibodeaux at some point before Week 1, that’s them giving Carter a chance to become the pass rusher they expected him to be coming out of Penn State.

Now that he knows what it takes to survive in the NFL, I don’t think tardiness will be a problem for him this year. He was benched multiple times for team infractions and didn’t live up to his potential in year one. He has everything to play for this season, and he’ll have the opportunity to do so if the Giants trade Thibodeaux. If he doesn’t have a big 2026, it could be the beginning of the end for him in New York.

DT Walter Nolen III

Rd. 1, pick 16

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spent most of 2025 injured, playing in just six games his rookie season

Key building block on young Arizona defense

The Arizona Cardinals have reconstructed this defense and have a lot of young pieces to work with. Will Johnson made strides last year, as did Denzel Burke. If Walter Nolen can stay healthy, he could emerge as a true building block. In six games last year, he had eight tackles and two sacks. If he can have that type of impact in those few games, imagine what a full season of him could look like for the Cardinals.

This is all contingent on Nolen being healthy. Injuries have followed him throughout college and now to the pros. A healthy Nolen is destined to look as destructive as Quinnen Williams, Christian Wilkens and Daron Payne have been in the past.

CB Trey Amos, Washington Commanders

Rd. 2, pick 29

Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

Amos is now CB2 with Marshon Lattimore out of the picture

Washington needs their drafted corners to step up

Washington desperately needs Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos to develop into solid corners. Both were drafted by the Commanders and now no longer rookies. Amos will probably have the most pressure to step up simply because the cornerback position has been an Achilles heel for Washington. Lattimore didn’t solve their problem, Sainristill can’t do it by himself and the Commanders weren’t aggressive in beefing up their cornerback room.

The fact that Washington went on a spending spree and didn’t spend on a cornerback proves they believe they have their future in-house already. Amos will have to prove he’s good enough to be their starting cornerback.

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