Travis Kelce seems willing to leave the Chiefs hanging a second straight year

Travis Kelce is entering his 13th season. Undoubtedly, the Kansas City Chiefs star is one of the greatest tight ends of all-time. However, given his advanced age and that he's coming off somewhat of a down season, many are speculating that this could be Kelce's last season. This was a notable rumor last season.

Heading into the season, Kelce continues to be non-committal about his NFL future. Recently, he gave a vague answer when asked if this season would indeed be his "last dance."

"It's the last [year] on the contract right now." Kelce said, "But I'll tell you what: I'm feeling young, and I'm feeling ready to rock, baby."

Chris Jones documenting Kelce being asked about how his life has changed since Taylor Swift and whether this season is the last dance: pic.twitter.com/QQT1LFxE2Y — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) September 4, 2025

Retirement seems to be in play for Kelce, but it's far from a certainty

Perhaps Kelce doesn't know what his plans are after this season. Of course, this is a massive decision for Kelce to ponder. Maybe this decision will be determined by how the season plays out.

Alongside Patrick Mahomes, Kelce has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs and would certainly like to go out on a high note. Currently, the Chiefs are preparing to take on the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off their season in Brazil.

It's understandable why Kelce doesn't want to make a definitive statement about his future. However, it's hard to imagine this won't loom large over the Chiefs, especially considering that Kelce's contract is up after this season.

Even last season, retirement was a frequent talking point, amid a season where the Cincinnati product posted his fewest yards (823) and touchdowns (3) since his rookie season. Who knows if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl this past February, maybe Kelce would have ridden off into the sunset. Undoubtedly, Kelce is still performing at a high level. Regardless, he's dropped off a bit, and he's likely to walk away with something left in the tank.

Kelce turns 36 this October, which is especially old for a tight end. For reference, Rob Gronkowski is just five months older than Kelce, and he hasn't played since 2022. Fellow all-time great tight end, Tony Gonzalez, retired at 37.

For the Chiefs, it would be ideal to know definitively what Kelce's plans are for the 2026 season. Still not uncommon for players not to make or even know their future plans until the season is over.

Whether he retires after this season or continues to play, it's clear that Kelce is at the twilight stage of his incredible career. As the Chiefs attempt to win their fourth Super Bowl with this core, they'll need Kelce to be impactful, but his possible retirement will loom over the team.