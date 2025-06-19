Travis Kelce sets the record straight on offseason weight loss

Kansas City Chiefs fans have seen plenty of headlines about Travis Kelce, but none grabbed attention quite like the reports claiming he shed 25 pounds during the offseason. As the Chiefs prepare for another run at a title, Kelce’s new body has become a hot topic. Now, the star tight end is clearing up the confusion, setting the record straight on what really happened to his physique.

Travis Kelce clears the air on reported weight loss

Rumors about a dramatic 25-pound weight loss have dominated headlines recently. Some pointed to recent photos from Chiefs minicamp, showing a leaner Kelce with others wondering how it might impact his play. The narrative caught fire, and many fans worried about what it meant for the Chiefs’ future Hall-of-Famer.

Kelce addressed the speculation head-on at a recent press conference. He laughed off the swirling rumors, telling reporters, “Don’t believe all you read on the internet.” He admitted to dropping some weight after last season but didn’t give an exact figure.

“This year, I got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn’t have time for last year,” Kelce explained, adding that he’s “certainly feeling good.”

Kelce has been a beacon of performance and longevity

The offseason was less about hitting a target weight and more about improving performance. Kelce spent time training in Florida, zeroing in on form running and conditioning. Kelce’s 2024 numbers show his continued value in KC. He had 97 catches, 823 yards, and 3 touchdowns over 16 games last season.

Kelce remains the go-to target on third downs for Patrick Mahomes and in clutch situations. With a focused offseason behind him, Chiefs fans should expect Kelce to return stronger, ready to anchor the offense once again, no matter what his exact weight is in 2025.