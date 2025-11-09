The only team that can save Tua Tagovailoa's career already has a franchise QB

Another tough start for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins is well underway. For reference, the Dolphins first drive went as follows: Timeout (yes, with 15:00 left in the first quarter), penalty, Tagovailoa interception. I am far from a Tagovailoa defender – I tend to think his early-career struggles are a result of injuries and, frankly, poor development. However, there's no way he is this bad. At his best, Tua was a borderline top-10 quarterback, though that might've been pushing it. There are plenty of teams THAT version of Tagovailoa could make better.

Tagovailoa is on the record saying he doesn't think he's fighting for his starting job in Miami. We have some bad news for him, as quarterbacks can hardly play this poorly for this long and not be subject of a benching. But, there's a reason Tagovailoa is a former first-round pick who made the Pro Bowl back in 2023. When healthy, and that's a big if these days, Tua can spread the ball around. He's played with demanding wide receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. What's to say he can't do it again, elsewhere? The Mike McDaniel experience is coming to a painful end. The wunderkind coach we thought knew more than the rest of us, in fact, does not. Tua deserves a better experience before we all put his NFL experience to bed. Unfortunately, he might not have a ton of options.

Would any NFL teams trade for Tua Tagovailoa this offseason?

As always, there should be plenty of NFL teams willing to take a chance on Tagovailoa – a quarterback who's had success in the not-so-distant past – this offseason. The quarterback market isn't as barren as 2025, but unless the 49ers trade Brock Purdy or another unforeseen signal-caller is available, he's not a bad option. It feels like Tua has been around awhile, but he's still just 27 years old. All it takes is one head coach who assumes he can fix Tua like an old ex to make this trade happen.

What I'll make clear, though, is that this article is about one team, not the field. There are so many bad NFL teams that would consider Tagovailoa an upgrade if only because he's entertaining and can make all the throws when protected. That doesn't mean he'll turn his career around.

Tua Tagovailoa's ideal suitor doesn't need a quarterback

If Tua got a chance to choose his next team, the Denver Broncos would make the most sense. Sean Payton coached Drew Brees for the better part of a decade, a player Tua was compared to quite frequently coming out of college due to his height and throwing motion. Tagovailoa is not Brees, as he's not a Hall-of-Fame talent with a quick release. But if there were any QB guru who could help Tua bury his demons once and for all, it would be Payton.

Again, the Broncos aren't interested. They drafted Bo Nix in large part thanks to Payton, and he's played well so far. Payton went as far as to declare Nix the best quarterback in a loaded class. It's tough to argue with that assessment so far, despite the ups and downs. It would also be a wrong and rash decision by Payton to bail on Nix, who has shown flashes or brilliance through nearly two seasons as the starting quarterback, for a veteran coming off a tough campaign.

Nix gives off some serious Baker Mayfield vibes at his best. It's important to remember that the team which drafted Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns, gave up on him in favor of a so-called adult in the room in Deshaun Watson. Tua is not Watson, of course, but benching Nix before he deserves it is a comparison worth making, especially since Broncos fans booed him on Thursday night.

Tagovailoa may land on his feet eventually, but it won't be with the one organization which could make the most of his talent.