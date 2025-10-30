Tyler Shough's debut gives Saints a clear direction with newly claimed No. 1 pick

Congratulations, New Orleans, you now have two below-average backup quarterbacks. To briefly summarize, recent news of the Saints making the call to start 26-year-old rookie QB Tyler Shough for the rest of the season might come as a shock, as his first outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was...less than encouraging (17/30, 128 yards, 0 TD's, 1 INT, 53.2 QBR).

But no, just like a sad, college bachelor that waited too long to make dinner and found that no, a season-and-a-half's worth of Lunchables (Spencer Rattler and his 1-13 record as a starter, the worst debut since just after World War II) is not good enough, the Saints decided to check the fridge and take a bite of that last end-of-day Sbarro slice (Shough). But a new year is coming, and like any sad team with a pick at the top of the 2026 Draft, New Orleans is salivating at the thought of drafting a shiny new quarterback.

Now, in years past, the Saints have procrastinated on this most important task, much to their detriment. Instead of trying to trade up in 2024, they sat and waited to draft Rattler in the fifth round. And while the 2025 Draft was relatively skint at the position, Jaxson Dart is clearly a star in the making that everyone missed on, and Shedeur Sanders would have at least generated some excitement over a rookie who has seven seasons of college experience.

But no -- this year, there is no excuse. The Saints are in contention for at least a top three pick in the 2026 Draft, and are in a dead heat with the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets to the bottom. There is some cute analysis as to what they might do with their top-flight pick, as Shough has only played meaningful minutes in one game thus far. But no, there is no excuse -- this is the time for New Orleans to strike, and with at least three potential stars at the quarterback position, the 2026 class offers plenty for the Saints to choose from.

Which quarterback should the Saints take?

The 2026 QB rookie class is highlighted by three to four big names, depending on who you ask. The two at the top are Oregon's Dante Moore and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who have both risen quickly through the early season. Ty Simpson out of Alabama has also warranted consideration, as has South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. Let's dive into each:

Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore has been the most popular out of the four, with a large portion of his hype coming from Oregon's big win over Penn State on Sept. 27. Playing on the road against one of the best defenses in college football, Moore went 29-of-39 and threw for 248 yards, including the deciding touchdown in double overtime.

What makes Moore attractive as a prospect is how he seems to move in slow motion, and I mean that in a good way. He seems to process information incredibly quickly, rarely panics, even when scrambling, and can be equally great in our out of the pocket. Above everyone in the 2026 class, Moore has the best tools to be a perfect thrower of the football. The only gaps in Moore's game, if they can even be called that, are related to his home run hitting ability. The search for the big play has clouded his vision a bit to check down opportunities. He's developed a slight penchant to hold onto the ball too long. But Moore has looked like the most complete quarterback in the 2026 draft class, and if he can get his weight up (206 pounds at his height offers a profile similar to Jaylen Daniels, and Moore has already been injured once this season), Moore is likely going to either the Saints or Jets.

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

And here we have the only quarterback to technically out-duel Moore so far this season. Mendoza's college career didn't start off as ballyhooed as Moore's -- Mendoza and Moore were three and five-star recruits respectively -- but he started off hot at Cal, and has only built upon that base since transferring to Indiana, leading the FBS field in passing TD's (14) through five weeks. It's no mistake that he's an early Heisman frontrunner alongside another QB who will be on this list.

In many ways, Mendoza is Moore's opposite. He's bigger (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) and functions very much like a west coast QB -- decisive, decidedly strong at all three levels of throws, and masterful in the pocket. And that strength in the pocket sort of foreshadows his weaknesses (if you can call them that). Mendoza doesn't scramble nearly as well as Moore, and tends to be a bit of a gunslinger. A successful one, but it needs to be said.

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Weirdly enough, what makes Ty Simpson so intriguing is one of the primary reasons why he scares teams. The 2025 season is his first year as a full-time starter after sitting behind Jalen Milroe for two seasons. While Simpson has been remarkable (he's the other early Heisman frontrunner with Mendoza), he's also producing over an incredibly small sample size. There is also, of course, the natural hesitancy surrounding taking an Alabama quarterback, but Simpson doesn't seem nearly as buoyed by surrounding talent as Tua, Mac Jones, or Bryce Young. He's just more of a gamble than the two names above him, and arguably has less of a ceiling as well.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

We have finally arrived at our yearly physical specimen of a QB. Sellers is built like a truck relative to the three names above him (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) and boasts both incredible arm strength and the capability and tendency to make plays with his legs (408 rushing yards in 2025). But the big 'if' surrounding Sellers, as follows other prospects that share his archetype (Sellers has drawn comps to Josh Allen and Cam Newton) is how well his physical gifts can translate into winning football. LaNorris Sellers likely has the highest ceiling out of all four of these names, but likely the lowest floor as well.

My pick: Fernando Mendoza

This is pick is mostly a scheme thing with New Orleans. Head coach Kellen Moore and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier had their big breaks as prominent members of the Eagles staff that won Super Bowl LIX. Between those coaches and what we've seen from New Orleans over the past decade, the Saints will largely operate through an offense that emphasizes quick reads and smaller chunk plays. Should they keep their roster largely intact through the trade deadline, Chris Olave is an elite route runner and separator, and Alvin Kamara is one of the best receiving backs in the NFL. Fernando Mendoza isn't just made for that type of scheme, he's used to it, as Indiana runs a similar system.

I'd be more inclined to lean towards the calm-under-pressure and home run hitting of Dante Moore, but New Orleans' surrounding roster -- including their offensive line -- is sneakily pretty good, and still growing. With the right quarterback under center and a head coach putting his vision into action, I wouldn't be surprised if they made a jump next season, and Mendoza just seems like the perfect fit.